The Las Vegas Raiders received more bad news Monday when they found out former Alabama running back Kenyan Drake will be out for the season with a broken ankle. Drake suffered the injury in the Raiders’ loss to the Washington Football Team Sunday. Drake’s injury is just the latest disaster that has befallen the franchise. Earlier this season head coach Jon Gruden was forced to resign over racial and sexist slurs and second-year wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was arrested after driving drunk and killing someone in a car accident.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO