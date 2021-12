Red Bull star Sergio Perez drops a confident take that can warn Mercedes for the last two races of F1. Despite Lewis hamilton’s last two race wins over Max Verstappen, Red Bull managed to pull closer to Mercedes in the constructor’s championship, closing in on a 5-point lead. With just two races to go, anything can happen for both titles. Perez, himself, seems confident while sporting a positive tone on his team’s capabilities.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO