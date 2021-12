Of all Japan’s current whisky makers, Yamazaki may very well be the most prized. It was then with feverish delight that we accepted an invitation to an exclusive dinner at Tetsuya’s Restaurant, during which we tasted a full range of the brand’s coveted expressions. The absolute highlight of the evening was Yamazaki 55, a blend of single malts featuring whisky distilled as early as 1960 under the supervision of Suntory founder Shinjiro Torii. More than one master would guide the juice through its subsequent maturation and blending process until landing on the final result. And what a result it is!

