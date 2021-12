Here comes Jon Prosser again, bringing us a new, fresh look at the Pixel Watch in a cheeky way that I can relate to in more ways than I care to admit. First up, the elephant in the room needs to be discussed. Jon leaked renders of the Pixel Watch back in April (we posted a few things about that) and every part of Business Insider’s new “scoop” on this inside info was already talked about by Front Page Tech in those early videos. The recent news you’ve seen about the Pixel Watch coming in Q1 of 2022 isn’t really news at all. It’s stale, already-done content that everyone is pretending is new, and I relate because this has happened to us many times over the years.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO