11 Face Moisturizers Your Skin Needs During The Winter

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As winter rolls in, so too does everyone's worst enemy: dry skin. The cooler temperatures can leave your face and body feeling raw, cracked, and inflamed, but the right lotion can help stave off this inconvenience entirely. "During colder months, your skin is more susceptible to becoming dry and dull-looking due to the dehydrating effects of the winter," explains Dr. Stacy Chimento, a board certified dermatologist at Miami's Riverchase Dermatology. "When it gets cold, our pores tend to shrink, which causes heat to accumulate, resulting in oily skin. It can also become prone to acne breakouts, rashes and infections." There are a few ways dermatologists recommend combatting dry skin—shower with lukewarm water, avoid scrubbing, invest in a humidifier. But perhaps the most effective way to prevent dry skin is to moisturize your face and body regularly.

SKIN CARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO