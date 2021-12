A new study from RapidAPI reveals that 68 percent of developers expect to increase their API usage in 2022. The report, based on responses from over 2,200 individuals, shows 61.6 percent of developers are already relying on APIs more in 2021 than in 2020. In addition 75.5 percent say that participating in the API economy is a top priority for their organization now or in the near future.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO