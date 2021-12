Offense — B The Broncos went 8 of 11 on third down and running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams combined to rush 31 times for 137 yards. This would have an “A” except for quarterback Drew Lock’s debacle-of-a-relief appearance, lowlighted by an interception, which semi-forced coach Vic Fangio to re-insert a hobbled Teddy Bridgewater in the second half. The offense contributed nothing (three plays) in the third quarter, but the Broncos still led 14-7. A key drive was a 10-play, 80-yard march behind a makeshift offensive line to take a 21-7 lead after cornerback Pat Surtain II’s end zone interception. The Broncos allowed only one sack and Bridgewater showed his guts in the second half.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO