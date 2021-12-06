ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Eric Zemmour, far-right French presidential hopeful, grabbed by neck at heated political rally

By Story by Reuters, Reuters
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour promised on Sunday a "reconquest" against decades of decline at his first political rally, as scuffles with anti-racism protesters broke out on its...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Didi is leaving Wall Street. A 'perfect storm' means other Chinese tech stocks may follow

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi wants to bail on Wall Street. It may soon have plenty of company. For China's big tech firms, the appeal of going public in New York was once obvious: They gained access to a much deeper pool of capital, higher valuations and more relaxed listing rules. But that is quickly fading as they're forced to navigate a slew of audit rules and sanctions from Washington, coupled with Beijing's heightened scrutiny on data collection and foreign listings.
BUSINESS
CNN

Intel CEO: The best way to fix America's chip shortage

Pat Gelsinger is CEO of Intel. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. For almost a year, US companies and consumers have had to navigate a global chip shortage. Even among Covid-19 disruptions, this shortage stands out as uniquely impactful — semiconductors are a critical part of every digital device, powering our phones, cars, hospitals and factory floors.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Macron to unveil EU agenda ahead of French presidential race

French President Macron plans to present the priorities for France's upcoming presidency of the European Union, a tenure that overlaps with the country's presidential election and could put Macron in a tricky position if he campaigns for reelection.Macron is expected to run in April’s two-round election, and France's turn in the European Council's rotating six-month presidency starts Jan. 1. The French leader has a news conference about the EU presidency scheduled for ThursdayThe press conference will be only the second one held by Macron at the Elysee presidential palace to answer a broad range of questions. The first one...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Father's Nazi past haunts Chilean presidential frontrunner

The German-born father of Chilean presidential frontrunner José Antonio Kast was a member of Adolf Hitler s Nazi party, according to a recently unearthed document obtained by The Associated Press, revelations that appear at odds with the far-right candidate's own statements about his father's military service during World War II.German officials confirmed this week that an ID card in the country's Federal Archive shows that an 18-year-old named Michael Kast joined the National Socialist German Workers’ Party, or NSDAP, on Sept. 1, 1942, at the height of Hitler's war on the Soviet Union. While the Federal Archive couldn’t confirm...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Times Daily

French investigate violence that erupted at far-right rally

LE PECQ, France (AP) — French prosecutors opened an investigation Monday into violence that erupted at the first official campaign rally of a far-right candidate who has shaken up France's presidential race. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islam#Protest Riot#French#Corbis Getty#Reconquista#Christian#Muslim#Iberian#Reuters#Le Monde
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Protests
AFP

Top French diplomat urges easing of tension with Algeria

France's top diplomat Jean-Yves Le Drian called Wednesday for an easing of tensions with Algeria, during a surprise visit to Algiers after repeated crises between the North African country and its former colonial power. Addressing journalists after meeting President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Le Drian said Algeria was an "essential parter for France". "I hope that our two countries will return together to the path of a peaceful relationship and look to the future," he said. "We hope that the dialogue that we have relaunched today can lead to a resumption of political exchanges between our governments, going beyond the wounds of the past, which we must face, and misunderstandings, which we must overcome."
WORLD
iheart.com

Hillary Clinton shares her intended 2016 presidential victory speech

Hillary Clinton has revealed for the first time what she planned to tell the country had she defeated Donald Trump for the presidency. Clinton, 74, shared an excerpt of her planned November 2016 victory speech Wednesday on NBC’s “Today.” The full text was to be released today on the MasterClass streaming platform.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Canada bans LGBTQ ‘conversion therapy’ as France moves to criminalize it

Canada has approved a law banning “conversion therapy” and criminalizing profiting off the discredited, anti-LGBTQ practice with sentences of two to five years in prison. The legislation — which describes the practice as seeking to change a person’s sexual orientation to heterosexual or gender identity to cisgender — makes promoting the practice a criminal offense and authorizes courts to order the removal of ads for it. The bill became law Wednesday after members of Parliament passed it unanimously this month.
WORLD
CNN

CNN

765K+
Followers
118K+
Post
612M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy