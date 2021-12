Skiers and snowboarders will be able to hit the slopes in Western New York soon. Holiday Valley says it plans to open this Friday. The resort was initially supposed to open for the winter season last Friday, but it didn’t start making snow in time. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with four lifts open: Yodeler, Mardi Gras, Tannenbaum and Creekside, along with approximately six trails. Limited services and beginner, intermediate and advanced terrain will be available. Night skiing will start on December 10.

