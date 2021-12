A Black California couple is suing a real estate appraiser and the company she works for after she lowballed the value of the couple’s home by $500,000. Paul Austin and Tenisha Tate-Austin, who purchased their Marin City, CA, home in 2016 off-market from another Black family, did more than $400,000 in renovations on the home, adding another floor and adding another 1,000 square feet of space, building a deck, and installing new floors and a fireplace before having the property appraised again.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO