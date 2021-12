The short answer is no, it’s not safe to drive with a nail in your tire. As soon as any kind of foreign object has lodged itself into your tire, the chances of a blowout skyrocket. There’s a chance that the nail has caused a leak in the tire, allowing air to escape. If you’re driving at speed with a tire down on air pressure, that tire could suffer a blowout, causing it to explode and causing you to lose control of the car. On the highway, that could lead to a dangerous crash.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO