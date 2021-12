Family Centers recently announced the appointments of Briana Hart, Terry Kaufmann and Abby Ritman to its Board of Trustees. Briana (Bri) Hart spent her career on Wall Street, most recently as an executive at BlackRock and prior to that, Morgan Stanley. She is currently launching a social impact startup supporting brands that combine profit and purpose. Hart served on the board of Room to Grow in New York City where she co-chaired multiple fundraising events and helped the organization secure grants from large financial institutions. Hart started her involvement with Family Centers within the last 18 months and served as a co-chair of the Family Centers “Roaring Twenties” benefit. She and her husband, Greg, have three children and reside in Greenwich.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO