ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

SUIC New York Office Announces A Solid Launch Lineup Of Its Starry Marketing Master Model That Will Bring Two Ecosystems, Midas Touch Lending-Borrowing and Beneway New Age Bank, To The 50 States In The U.S.

charlottenews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) SUIC New York office announces a solid launch lineup of its Starry Marketing Master Model that will bring the Midas Touch lending and borrowing and Beneway new age banking ecosystems to...

www.charlottenews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
charlottenews.net

Guardforce AI Announces Planned U.S. Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of SBC Global Holdings Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Guardforce AI Co., Limited ('Guardforce AI' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ:GFAI, GFAIW), an integrated security solutions provider in Asia, announced today its proposed U.S. expansion plans with the acquisition of New Jersey-based SBC Global Holdings Inc. ('SBC'). As part of the acquisition, Robert Shiver, Chairman and CEO of SBC, will continue to lead the firm. The proposed acquisition is expected to be completed by January 31, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
charlottenews.net

TGI Signs Strategic Alliance Agreement with ROOMFUL Co, Developers and Creators of Multiverse

NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. (OTC PINK:TSPG) ('TGI'), a diversified technology and new wave real estate development company, announced today that it has signed a Strategic Alliance Agreement with top tier Metaverse development Roomful Co., to create ADVENT GALAXY metaverse, a digital twin of Advent Smart City™. ADVENT GALAXY will extend Advent City Real Estate by providing Virtual places to work (Co-Working spaces), Virtual Galleries, Virtual Training Centers, Virtual Classrooms, and more.
BUSINESS
Advertising Age

Rethink expands to the U.S. with New York office

Canadian agency Rethink is opening an office in New York in response to significant demand from existing and new clients based in the U.S. The expansion comes as Rethink, which has grown revenue by 45% in the past 12 months, has found itself increasingly approached by U.S. clients after its attention-getting campaigns for Kraft Heinz such as Heinz’s “Draw Ketchup” and all-red jigsaw puzzle, and Kraft's Pumpkin Spice Mac & Cheese, which rolled out in the U.S. after huge demand when the agency introduced it first in Canada.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
floridanewswire.com

XLR8 Companies Announces its New Operations Office in Valencia, California

VALENCIA, Calif., Dec 02, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On December 1, 2021, Xelerate Logistics LLC (“XLR8”) announced a new branch opening in Valencia, California, located strategically 30 miles away from the Los Angeles / Long Beach Port. This fully staffed, operations office has been added to XLR8 as a necessary expansion for the New York based company to keep with increasing demand and a growing repertoire of clientele.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
charlottenews.net

Lolaark Vision Inc Eyeing the First Scheduled Product Launch After Reaching the Initial Milestone of 200K CrowdFundings

Lolaark Vision reached the milestone of 200k in the first round of crowdfunding. On track to launch the first product, underwater live video visibility enhancer/clarifier for commercial divers by Q2 2022. HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Lolaark Vision Inc. has developed proprietary technology that clarifies high-definition...
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. to Present at Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced that management will present at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference taking place virtually December 8-9, 2021. Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. President...
EL CAJON, CA
charlottenews.net

Legend Power Corporate Update

Legend Power Initiates First Install of NextGen SmartGATE Platform and Maintains Strong Working Capital to Secure Inventory to Meet Demand. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Legend Power Systems® (TSXV:LPS) and (OTCQB:LPSIF), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, today provided a general corporate update following the Company's recent participation at the U.S. National ESCO Conference. The Company is in active discussions with several potential customers and partners since the show, the first Gen3 systems have shipped, the Company has $10 million of working capital and the supply chain issues the Company was facing have improved.
SOFTWARE
charlottenews.net

Northern Superior Appoints Franco-Nevada Board Member, Catharine Farrow and Alan King, in Advisory, Technical Roles

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Northern Superior Resources Inc. ('Northern Superior' or the 'Company') (TSXV:SUP) is pleased to announce that Catharine Farrow and Alan King have joined Northern Superior in advisory and technical roles. Dr. Catharine Farrow (PhD. [Carleton University], ICD.D, P.Geo) will provide strategic advice...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Models#Cloud Computing#The Midas Touch#Suic New York Office#Midas#Unified Procurement#Fintech#Fmw Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Marketing
Variety

Horizon Media, Madison Avenue’s Long-Time Independent Media Shop, Sells Minority Stake

Horizon Media, one of the largest advertising companies not owned by the big publicly-traded entities that dominate the industry, intends to sell off a minority stake to investment firms, ending its decades of pursuing a purely go-it-alone strategy. Horizon, long controlled by entrepreneur Bill Koenigsberg, said it had sold a piece of the company to Temasek, a Singapore investment firm. LionTree Advisors, an investment firm led by Aryeh Bourkoff, will also become an investor as part of the transaction.  Financial terms were not disclosed, but Koenigsberg is to remain “the long-term majority shareholder” of the agency. Horizon was founded in 1989,...
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

RadMax Technologies Announces Product Development and Licensing Agreement with TAKEnergy Ic.

SPOKANE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / REGI U.S., Inc. ('REGI' or 'RGUS' or 'the Company') (OTC PINK:RGUS). The Board of Directors, Regi U.S., Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary RadMax Technologies, Inc. (RadMax) are pleased to announce a comprehensive product development and licensing agreement (Agreement) with TAKEnergy Inc. (TAKE), Calgary, AB, for Oil and Gas and Pipeline industries in North America.
SPOKANE, WA
AFP

Why global tech turns to Indian talent

Twitter's new CEO Parag Agrawal is the latest alumnus of India's prestigious technical universities appointed to head a multi-billion-dollar US tech firm, and Shivani Nandgaonkar wants to follow in his footsteps. The 22-year-old student at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay  -- Agrawal's alma mater -- has already been recruited by Google to become one of the thousands of IIT graduates at major American tech companies. "When I heard about Parag, I was so happy," she said. "One IITian is also CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai. So this is my (stepping) stone now." Twitter's Agrawal is the youngest chief executive in the S&P 500 at just 37.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

ORhub Announces Sean McMenamin as An Independent Member of The Board

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / ORHub, Inc. (OTC PINK:ORHB) ORHub today announces Sean McMenamin's addition to the Board of Directors. Mr. McMenamin will help to provide board level oversight of the Company's leadership, potential acquisitions, and audits. 'I am grateful Mr. McMenamin accepted the invitation to join the Board, as he compliments the team with additional financial expertise. He is highly talented, capable, and a great fit,' expressed CJ Wiggins, MBA - ORHub Founder, Executive Chairman, President, & CEO.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $13.7 Million Public Offering of Common Stock for Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH)

For the past decade, Tantech has been a highly specialized high-tech enterprise producing, researching and developing bamboo charcoal-based products with an established domestic and international sales and distribution network. Since 2017, when the Company acquired 70% of Shangchi Automobile, a vehicle manufacturer based in Zhangjiagang City, Jiangsu Province, it has manufactured and sold vehicles. The Company established two new subsidiaries, Lishui Smart New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Shangchi New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd., in November 2020, to produce and sell street sweepers and other electric vehicles. The Company is fully ISO 90000 and ISO 14000 certified and has received a number of national, provincial and local honors, awards and certifications for its products and scientific research efforts. The Company's subsidiary, First International Commercial Factoring (Shenzhen) Co., LTD, is engaged in commercial factoring for businesses in and related to its supply chain.
BUSINESS
The Detroit Free Press

Ford to begin bringing back most salaried workers in March with new office model

Ford Motor Co. told its salaried employees Monday that work life will begin returning to post-pandemic normal — sort of. The automaker is planning to start a hybrid work model in March that allows workers to combine an off-site work schedule with an on-site work schedule, as demands require. No one will go to the office every single day, as used to happen, unless it's essential to be on-site, Ford spokesperson Monique Brentley confirmed to the Free Press on...
DETROIT, MI
charlottenews.net

Anaconda Mining Appoints Rick Howes to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rick Howes to the Board of Directors. Mr. Howes brings almost 40 years of mining experience, which includes progressive technical, operating, management and project roles in many of the largest underground mines and mining companies throughout Canada and internationally. Dr. Michael Byron has concurrently resigned his position from the Board but will continue to provide critical geological insight as a member of the Company's Technical Advisory Committee.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy