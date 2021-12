Does “the suit maketh the man” or “the man maketh the suit?” Coldwell Banker’s answer to this perennial fashion question is – both. The century-old real estate brand has been rolling out new logos and attendant campaigns for its various consumer and commercial facing divisions over the last two years. CMO David Marine, who likens the refresh to a new suit of clothes, says the look helps modernize and more clearly express the corporate image and values that have been there all along. He tells Brand Insider that these logos have been thought through to tell an effective story about the brand. And that signature can have an impact downstream on media effectiveness and online chatter. Ultimately, the media plan and partnership plans are charged with proliferating the new image. Or, to answer that classic question another way. It is what the man makes of the suit.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO