Job Growth Appears Slow But Construction Industry Continues to See Progress

By Liz Dominguez
rismedia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile job growth didn’t meet expectations in November, the unemployment rate fell to its lowest level since February 2020, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. “The unemployment rate continued to plunge and is now at 4.2%, which is actually below March 2020 levels...

www.rismedia.com

austincountynewsonline.com

Money Supply Growth Is Slowing—That Points to a Slowing Economy

According to the popular narrative, the role of the central bank is to navigate the economy along the so-called path of economic stability. By this way of thinking if various shocks cause the economy to deviate from this path, then it is the role of central bank policy makers to offset these shocks. This is done by means of suitable monetary policies. In line with this way of thinking to counter the shocks from covid-19, the US central bank, the Federal Reserve System, pumped a massive amount of money into the economy. This is depicted by the increase in the Fed’s balance sheet from $4.2 trillion in January 2020 to $8.5 trillion by October of this year—an increase of 102.7 percent. Because of this massive increase, the Austrian money supply (AMS) measure climbed from $5.28 trillion in January 2020 to $9.59 trillion by October 2021, an increase of 81.6 percent.
ECONOMY
eyeonhousing.org

Construction Job Openings Surge

The labor market continues to tighten, especially for the construction industry. The count of open construction jobs increased to 410,000 unfilled positions in October, the highest measure in the history of the data series (going back to late 2000). The housing market remains underbuilt and requires additional labor, lots and lumber and building materials to add inventory.
CONSTRUCTION
rismedia.com

Economic Pessimism Reaches Decade High, Buyers Realize Lack of Leverage

Sellers and buyers are at odds in today’s market as homeowners retain the edge and buyers continue to battle it out for their purchases—a trend that may be waning, however, according to recent reports. The Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index® (HPSI) decreased 0.8 points to 74.7 in November, reporting the greatest economic pessimism in 10 years.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Slow job growth in November unlikely to keep interest rates low, economists say

Job growth in the United States slowed in November with just 210,000 new jobs added during the month, falling well below economist expectations of 550,000. The unemployment rate also lowered by 0.4 percentage points to 4.2%, according to the latest Employment Situation Summary from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Despite falling significantly short, economists were optimistic about the jobs numbers.
BUSINESS
mpamag.com

Construction employment booms despite slowdown in overall job growth

Around 210,000 new jobs were created in November – smaller than expected, but still a sign that the economy has been recovering, according to MBA chief economist Mike Fratantoni. Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 210,000 in November, pushing the unemployment rate down by four basis points to 4.2%, the...
INDUSTRY
coloradopolitics.com

Every major Colorado industry will experience job growth in 2022, report says

Every major Colorado industry will experience job growth in 2022, with many sectors returning to pre-pandemic levels, but leisure and hospitality won’t recover for years, according to the 57th annual Colorado Business Economic Outlook. The report, prepared by the University of Colorado Leeds School of Business, was presented Monday at...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

New Colorado economic outlook shows slowing job growth in 2022

Data: Colorado Business Economic Outlook; Chart: Jacque Schrag/AxiosColorado is expected to exceed pre-pandemic employment levels in 2022, but job growth will come slower than this year.The latest: The Colorado Business Economic Outlook set for release Monday suggests we will no longer rank in the top 10 states for employment growth in 2021 or 2022.What's happening: Three now-familiar factors are contributing to the downshift: Inflation, supply chain delays and worker shortages, according to Rich Wobbekind, a senior economist at the Leeds Business Research Division, which prepares the annual report."You hear the same things over and over again from the broader business...
COLORADO STATE
yieldpro.com

Multifamily jobs markets continue growth

The latest Employment Situation Report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics stated that both residential construction jobs and apartment operations jobs again saw gains this month. Total employment growth disappoints. The BLS reported that employment increased by 210,000 jobs in November, based on their survey of business establishments. This result...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Solid U.S. labor signs outshines slow jobs growth

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The disappointing U.S. jobs growth of 210,000 positions in November seems to be an outlier. There are more promising signs for the economy, like the labor participation rate ticking up after months of stagnation. Economists surveyed by Reuters expected payrolls to add 550,000 jobs....
ECONOMY
investing.com

U.S. Jobs Growth Slowed Sharply in November: NFP +210k vs +550k Expected

Investing.com -- The U.S. labor market lost momentum significantly in November, defying expectations for another strong month of job gains. The Labor Department said nonfarm employment rose by only 210,000 through the middle of the month, down from 546,000 in October. The latter figure was revised up by 15,000 from its original estimate, but didn't come close to offsetting the disappointment of the November number, which was over 300,000 short of a consensus forecast of 550,000.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

U.S. job growth slows; unemployment rate plunges to 4.2%

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. employment growth slowed considerably in November amid job losses at retailers and in local government education, but the unemployment rate plunged to a 21-month low of 4.2%, suggesting the labor market was rapidly tightening. The four-tenths-of-a-percentage-point decline in the jobless rate from October reported by the...
ECONOMY
Housing Wire

Residential construction jobs slowly return

Following a strong showing in October, a somewhat disappointing U.S. jobs report released Friday shows that 210,000 non-farm jobs were added in November, bringing the unemployment rate down to 4.2%. While this is a 0.4% decrease in unemployment, the rate is still above the 3.5% unemployment rate recorded in February 2020, just prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.
CONSTRUCTION
Insurance Journal

Construction Industry Faces ‘New Age’ Risks Along with Strong Growth Outlook

The global construction industry’s risk landscape will be transformed by radical changes in design, materials and processes as the industry enters a sustained period of strong growth. The post-Covid-19 growth will be driven by government spending on infrastructure and the transition to a net zero society, according to experts from...
CONSTRUCTION
FOX59

Construction industry leaders to make announcement in Indy on jobs and industry moves to attract more workers

INDIANAPOLIS — The Associated General Contractors of America is in Indianapolis, planning to tour the recently renovated Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The tour comes ahead of an announcement set to include new construction jobs in the city and other metro areas, along with what’s being done to attract more workers to the industry. That’s slated to happen […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
automotiveworld.com

Hydrogen a work in progress for the automotive industry

Fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) have something of a spotted history, with strong initial interest fading as battery electric vehicles (BEVs) rose to prominence. Even in the commercial vehicle (CV) sector, where long range and quick refuelling are major bonuses, hydrogen may not have guaranteed dominance. Once seen as the inevitable replacement for diesel in heavy-duty applications such as long-haul and drayage, FCEVs now face steep competition from battery-electric variants.
INDUSTRY
rismedia.com

Inflation Continues to Soar in November, Up 6.8% This Year

The consumer price index (CPI) jumped 0.8% in November, according to a new report from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, pushing overall inflation to a nearly 40-year high at 6.8% as supply chain struggles and surging demand has sent the price of consumer goods spiraling upward. So-called core inflation,...
BUSINESS

