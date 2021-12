There is no question that REALTORS® have a passion for giving back, and that generous spirit was never more evident than in the hours following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on our nation. Our world as we knew it was shaken to its core and REALTORS® jumped into action to create the REALTORS® Relief Foundation (RRF), raising $8.4 million from REALTORS® and others, vowing that no American should be at risk of losing their home because of the loss of a breadwinner in a terrorist attack on American soil. Post 9/11, RRF’s commitment evolved to also provide assistance to those whose homes have been damaged or destroyed by disaster.

