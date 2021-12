SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Once again in the spotlight, top producer Tanya Dzhibrailova leads the way with the Highest Dollar Volume Award-Individual with $38,256,000. She has held this position for the better part of six years. With an impressive amount of five-star reviews on Yelp and Zillow, the vast majority of her clients are repeat or referrals. She is a frequent speaker in the industry and has an outstanding roster of designations, certifications and rankings that keep her in the forefront. She works from the West Portal office and may be reached via her website www.PropertiesbyTanya.com or at 415.531.6779.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO