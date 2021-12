Gebr. Heinemann and Copenhagen Airport have already extended their joint contract for a further two years beyond February 2023, when it was originally due to end. This means that Gebr. Heinemann Retail Aps – a wholly owned subsidiary of Gebr. Heinemann – will operate six Tax Free Shops, covering a total area of 3,600 square metres at the Copenhagen location, until at least February 2025. The new contract also includes an option for a further five years from 2025. The planned expansion of Terminal 3 would mean an increase in sales area for Gebr. Heinemann of around 2,000 square metres to a total of 5,500 square metres.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO