ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Matt Hancock apologises again for breaking Covid rules as health secretary

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer health secretary Matt Hancock has told the BBC he understands why...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

New COVID-19 variant is ‘huge international concern,’ UK health secretary says

LONDON - A worrying new variant of the coronavirus that has been detected in South Africa is causing concern among health officials worldwide. The U.K.‘s health security agency has classified B.1.1.529 as a new variant under investigation, and the country has identified the potential threat of the new variant and alerted international partners.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

New COVID variant 'May Pose Substantial Risk': Health Secretary

Six African countries have been added to the UK's travel 'red list' following the discovery of a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that experts said might be more transmissible and had the potential to reduce the effectiveness of current COVID vaccines. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) listed B.1.1.529...
PUBLIC HEALTH
raleighnews.net

Covid-19: Health Secretary writes to States, UTs to implement Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate measures

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday wrote to the additional Secretary, principal Secretary, secretary of health of all states and Union Territories to adhere to strict implementation of the Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate measures in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the foreign countries, the relaxation of visa restrictions, and opening up of international travel.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
The Independent

‘I’d blown up every part of my life’: Matt Hancock apologises in first TV interview since losing job

Former health secretary Matt Hancock has apologised again for his conduct after he was caught kissing aide Gina Coladangelo on CCTV in his office in June. Speaking to ITV’s Robert Peston, Hancock said: “Well, as you can imagine, the first thing that I focused on was my personal life, and then I focused on my professional responsibilities, and I decided that I had to resign.”
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Jess Phillips rinses Matt Hancock over PPE contract controversy

Jess Phillips ripped into former health secretary Matt Hancock last night following allegations he helped the former landlord of his local pub obtain a coronavirus contract.The multimillion-pound contract to supply test tubes for NHS Covid-19 testing has caused outrage, with Labour chairwoman Anneliese Dodds urging Hancock to “set the record straight” and withdraw his remark that it was a “fabrication” to suggest his pal and West Suffolk constituent Alex Bourne applied for or received a contract from the government or NHS.Dodds isn’t the only one to rinse Hancock, with Labour MP Phillips last night laying into the Tory MP...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

How DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen shaped health policy, COVID-19 response

N.C. DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen is stepping down from her post at the end of the year. Tim Boyum talks with Rose Hoban of N.C. Health News and Professor Don Taylor of Duke University about her impact on health policy in the state and shaping North Carolina's response to COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson denies breaking Covid rules with No 10 Christmas party

Boris Johnson has denied hosting parties at No 10 last Christmas after the PM and his senior Downing Street staff were accused of flouting Covid restrictions. It has been alleged that the prime minister attended a packed leaving do for a top aide in November 2020 and even gave a speech while the rest of the country was in lockdown.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Uk
BBC

Covid-19: Matt Hancock neighbour denies NHS cronyism claim

A businessman at the centre of cronyism claims over the awarding of an NHS contract has told the BBC proper procedures were followed. Alex Bourne denied allegations he had won work because of a WhatsApp message to then health secretary Matt Hancock. Claims first surfaced in November 2020 when The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Matt Hancock: Breaking Covid guidance 'failure of leadership'

Former health secretary Matt Hancock said breaking of social distancing guidance, which led to his resignation, was "a failure of leadership". The West Suffolk MP stood down after pictures were published showing him in an embrace with a colleague. Speaking to the BBC at a mass vaccination event at Newmarket...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Vaccination drive gives Scotland ‘hope for the future’, health secretary says

One year to the day since the mass vaccination drive began the Scottish health secretary hailed the country’s programme as an “overwhelming success”.In the biggest vaccination programme ever seen, some 4,355,063 first doses, 3,962,203 second doses and 1,922,604 boosters and third doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Scotland from around 1,200 locations.Humza Yousaf the country’s health secretary, said: “The national vaccination programme has provided us all with hope for the future. It is an overwhelming success.”More than 17,800 vaccinators and staff at more than 750 GP surgeries have worked to administer the shots. According to a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Phillip Schofield criticised for asking Matt Hancock if dyslexia made him break Covid rules

This Morning host Phillip Schofield is being criticised for asking Matt Hancock if he broke Covid rules due to having dyslexia.In June, Hancock stepped down as health secretary after admitting breaking Covid rules during an alleged affair with an aide in his departmental office.The minister’s resignation statement came amid growing pressure on Boris Johnson to remove him from the cabinet or risk jeopardising vital public health messages, as the government continued to respond to the Covid-19 crisis.Hancock appeared on This Morning on Tuesday (7 December), in a segment that was designed to raise awareness for dyslexia. However, Schofield used the opportunity to bring up...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Coronavirus vaccine booking system extended as Omicron cases increase

The coronavirus vaccine booking system has been extended as the Omicron variant sweeps across the UK.People aged 40 and over are now able to book their booster jab three months after receiving their second dose, instead of the original six months.The system will also allow people to book their booster a month in advance and means an additional seven million people aged 40 and over will be able to book in for their booster and will also be invited two months on from their second dose.It comes as the Omicron variant sweeps the globe after first being detected in South...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

It’s been a great year for Matt Hancock ... on Google

Matt Hancock's affair during the pandemic made him the most Googled political figure of the year, search trends have revealed. The former health secretary resigned in June after CCTV footage leaked of him breaching social distancing guidance by kissing a colleague. Mr Hancock has now been named as the top...
INTERNET
The Independent

‘Trolley waits’ in England’s A&E departments hit record high

The number of people enduring “trolley waits” of more than 12 hours in A&E departments has reached a record high.In November, some 10,646 people waited more than 12 hours in England’s hospitals from a decision to admit them to actually being admitted for treatment.The figure is up from 7,059 in October and is the highest for any calendar month since records began in August 2010.Overall, 120,749 people waited at least four hours from the decision to admit to being admitted in November, down only very slightly on the 121,251 in October.NHS 111 calls answered during November" data-source="">NHS England said last month...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tory rebellion leaves Boris Johnson relying on Labour votes to impose plan B Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson is set to be forced to rely on Labour votes to put his Christmas Covid restrictions into law, as a slew of Tory rebels spoke out against his plan for vaccine passes.Labour support means no threat of defeat for the prime minister in the key vote next Tuesday, but a record revolt would represent a further indication of waning confidence in his leadership, already reeling over the Downing Street Christmas party scandal.Rebels were confident of topping the tally of 40 needed to neutralise Mr Johnson’s 79-seat majority, and there were expectations that the revolt could surpass the 49...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy