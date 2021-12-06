Matt Hancock apologises again for breaking Covid rules as health secretary

One year to the day since the mass vaccination drive began the Scottish health secretary hailed the country’s programme as an “overwhelming success”.In the biggest vaccination programme ever seen, some 4,355,063 first doses, 3,962,203 second doses and 1,922,604 boosters and third doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Scotland from around 1,200 locations.Humza Yousaf the country’s health secretary, said: “The national vaccination programme has provided us all with hope for the future. It is an overwhelming success.”More than 17,800 vaccinators and staff at more than 750 GP surgeries have worked to administer the shots. According to a...
