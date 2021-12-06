ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CTA Blue Line stabbing leaves man injured on NW Side

 6 days ago

A 50-year-old man was injured in a stabbing on a CTA Blue Line train on the Northwest Side Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The victim was on a train in the 4100-block of West Irving Park Road at about 2:30 a.m. when police said he became involved in a verbal altercation with a 30-year-old man.

The younger man took out a sharp object and tried to stab the victim, who reached for the object to try to disarm and became injured on his hand, police said.

SEE ALSO: CTA bus driver beaten in Loop; boy, 15, charged, Chicago police say

The injured man was transported to Swedish Hospital in good condition. The suspect was arrested without incident and charges are pending, police said.

