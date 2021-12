Winter parking bans are in effect! Here are the parking bans for Mount Desert, Bar Harbor and Southwest Harbor. Town of Mount Desert - Winter parking ban is now in effect through Monday May 2nd. There is no parking on any street in the Town of Mount Desert between the hours of 12 midnight and 6:00 AM or during periods when snow has accumulated and requires removal from highways, streets and alleys of the town. There is no overnight parking (year round) in any of the municipal parking lots without written permission. Violators will be towed at the owner’s expense.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME ・ 16 DAYS AGO