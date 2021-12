Scouting Report: If you want nonstick cookware without the chemicals, Caraway cookware is what you’ve been dreaming of. For two decades, my mother’s kitchen cabinets have been crammed with the same garbage Teflon pots and pans that have been leaching toxins into her food while simultaneously infuriating me whenever I have to cook with them. Not only do I worry about the chemicals that leach from the Teflon coating into our food (particularly when the coating begins to peel or scratch off into the food – gross!) but the pans themselves cook unevenly and inefficiently.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO