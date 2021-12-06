ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Brands will invest more than ever in contact centres in 2022

By Editor's Choice
information-age.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn O’Hara, president EMEA at NICE Systems, predicts that organisations will invest more than ever in CX “frontline” employees in 2022. One of the first casualties of the shift to WFH for many organisations, was good, reachable customer service. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a steep rise in call volumes that...

www.information-age.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

The World Needs Nutrien Now More Than Ever

Inflation is not transitory. Especially not in agriculture as countries around the world face food shortages. I'm very excited to cover Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) again as it is one of my favorite agriculture stocks in an extremely accommodative environment. So far, the bull case has worked out well and there's only one reason I'm updating my thesis: things are getting even better - for Nutrien. I carefully picked the title of this article as we're getting to a point where fertilizer companies are now key in preventing a global food shortage. In this article, I will explain what I mean by that and why it makes Nutrien a good addition to a trader's and long-term investor's portfolio. So, bear with me!
AGRICULTURE
tech-ish.com

2022 Predictions; Brands to invest a lot more on Chat Commerce

Clickatell has collaborated with senior executives across the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), and Digital Commerce industries to research and predict what trends we can expect to stand out in 2022 among brands. Based on that collaboration, and conversations with different leaders in the industry, the mobile communications and chat commerce platform has shared a list of its predictions for 2022.
INTERNET
information-age.com

How AI enables personalised employee training and development at scale

Mike Baker, group vice-president for sales and account management EMEA at Cornerstone, discusses how AI enables personalised employee training and development at scale. Artificial intelligence is leaking into all sectors of the business world, from allowing banks to detect fraud more efficiently, to helping businesses achieve their emissions targets. Data and AI are not only revolutionising the way businesses function from a system level, but also at an HR level. Historically, training has been conducted in a “classroom” style environment: generic, broad and often ineffective. However, 91% of employees want training that is personalised and relevant. The world is headed towards not only a skills shortage, but a skills crisis. As digitalisation accelerates, the number of people who are trained to deal with such technological advancements are getting fewer. The external market for tech talent is thinning, and companies risk being left behind. The solution? Leverage AI to create personalised training and development programmes, individual to the needs of each employee.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brand Loyalty#Soft Skills#Emea#Nice Systems#Cx#Wfh
TechRadar

Zero Trust technology is more important than ever

Although organizations are increasingly aware of the benefits of Zero Trust technology and even plan to adopt it, new research from One Identity has revealed that only 14 percent of businesses have implemented a Zero Trust strategy. Following the release of the White House's “Executive Order on Improving the Nation's...
TECHNOLOGY
information-age.com

Data democracy: bringing everyone on the data journey at Microsoft

Co-creation and breaking down silos to leverage data insights is easier when you have top-level support driving a data-first culture and a collaborative approach, advises Robin Sutara, Microsoft UK’s Chief Data Officer. In January 2021, after 21 years at Microsoft, Robin Sutara was appointed Microsoft UK’s first Chief Data...
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Board Diversity: Why It's More Important Than Ever

There has been much discussion about the new Nasdaq Board Diversity Rule, which was approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in early August 2021. The rule requires that Nasdaq-listed companies have at least two diverse board members, or companies must explain why they can’t meet the requirement. It’s likely that many other public companies will adopt similar measures, particularly since consumers and shareholders are increasingly interested in organizations’ overall diversity, as well as how leadership and boards are handling diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).
BUSINESS
AccountingWEB

Why CPAs Should Collaborate More Than Ever

For CPAs, perhaps the biggest learning from the pandemic is that collaboration – both with other CPA firms as well as other professions – is a long-term strategy for success. CPA firms face multiple challenges, including increased national and regional competition and their geographic distribution, which puts a strain on...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
chiefexecutive.net

Being A Great Boss Matters More Than Ever

Having a great boss should be a desirable feature of an organization’s leadership culture. Yet despite earnest attempts in training and development, we have a long way to go. Gallup reports that one in two U.S. adults have left their job to get away from their manager and improve their overall life at some point in their career. But there is more. So many of the formidable human capital challenges facing companies today are those in which the manager plays an integral role:
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
information-age.com

Jumio acquires 4Stop to enhance customer lifecycle management

AI-powered identity management provider Jumio has today announced the acquisition of global data marketplace 4Stop. Having been strategic partners prior to the deal, the addition of data sources from 4Stop to the Jumio KYX Platform will help Jumio to realise its vision of redefining the end-to-end identity industry. The combination...
BUSINESS
QSR magazine

Fast Food Emerges from COVID a More Resilient Industry than Ever

This past year felt less like a panic room (as 2020 was) and more a minefield for restaurants. But there is a similar end game to surviving both. Cristin O’Hara, restaurant head for Bank of America, believes many brands are in healthier place today because they had to answer questions pressing to the surface: How do we deal with dine-in traffic declines? Are there new ways to chase revenue? “Most restaurants were able to figure that out,” O’Hara said in the company’s State of the Industry Report.
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Best Run Company

The media issues list after list of best-run companies, best-managed companies, best companies to work for, and best CEOs. Most of these use dozens of metrics. Some are financial, so they include earnings and revenue growth. Others are based on stock market performance. Still, others are based on consumer satisfaction research. The Drucker Institute is […]
BUSINESS
information-age.com

Microsoft’s data transformation journey: three steps to success

Exciting times lie ahead for those businesses that can be clear about their desired outcomes, collaborate and share information, and ensure that data insights are discoverable, says Glen Robinson, National Technology Officer at Microsoft UK. As arguably the world’s most influential and innovative technology company over five decades, it’s natural...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: CFO Changes at Alibaba, Torrid, Figs, CEO Move at DHL, Fossil Names SVP, Alba Taps EVPs

Alibaba, Torrid and Figs named new CFOs, DHL announced a CEO succession plan and Melissa Lowenkron was named Fossil brand SVP and GM. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
information-age.com

An opportunity is coming to drive up the number of women in tech

Melanie Hayes, chief people officer at Harvey Nash Group, discusses the opportunity for the tech sector to drive up female representation. Much has been made of the potential of the more flexible, remote working models created by the pandemic to benefit levels of diversity and inclusion, particularly for women. However, this year’s Harvey Nash Group Digital Leadership Report, the world’s largest and longest-running survey of senior technology decision makers, finds that this is yet to show through.
BUSINESS
information-age.com

A self-service data culture: what is it and how can your organisation implement one?

Microsoft UK’s Chief Data Officer, Robin Sutara, encourages business leaders to overcome their paralysis and ‘think big, start small, and act fast’ to empower workers and make smarter decisions in the digital age. The US military phrase VUCA—an acronym for volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity— encapsulates the world in which...
ECONOMY
information-age.com

Consolidation is a dirty word – 2022 should be the year of increasing integration instead

Matthew Middleton-Leal, vice-president EMEA at Qualys, discusses how consolidation in cyber security will evolve in 2022. As the cyber threat landscape intensifies with bad actors increasing in sophistication, cyber security teams adopt more tooling in an effort to reduce their risk exposure. These tools can be valuable in their own right, but the sheer volume that enterprises have in place with today has created a serious problem.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy