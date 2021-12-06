Preview: The Repair Shop

There’s an old fireplace in our kitchen that’s no longer functional. During a remodel sometime in the early 2000s, somebody decided they didn’t want it anymore – or maybe it needed more work than they were willing to do or pay for – and so they blocked it off. But to their credit, they recognized […] The post Editor’s Notebook: The winter solstice appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO