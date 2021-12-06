If Blink did “Wonderwall” instead of Oasis

When trying to find a gift for that special someone, it can be really hard! Especially for the person that has everything, and you’re not 12 anymore so the coupon book that promises you’ll do chores isn’t as cute. What IS adorable is this- Song Finch. You can have an artist make a song for your SO. Just answer a few simple questions, like if you want them to use their name or mention the occasion. You can even tell them what kind of vibe you want it to be. Romantic? Sure! Funny? No problem! It’s a way to tell someone you really care, but letting the professionals handle it, the real musicians! Check it out here…

