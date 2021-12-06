ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

If Blink did “Wonderwall” instead of Oasis

101wkqx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis sounds exactly like a Blink-182 song! Alex Melton has more for you...

www.101wkqx.com

Comments / 0

Related
undertheradarmag.com

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Big Brother Recordings Ltd. 1996 was Oasis’ best year and perhaps their last truly good year. At that point, the band that defined a musical era had released two visceral albums in quick succession: 1994’s Definitely Maybe and 1995’s (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? They had catapulted into the top tiers of music, making them into one of the most in-demand tickets. So much so that they could declare they were playing Knebworth, where The Rolling Stones, Queen, and Led Zeppelin had performed career-defining shows to upwards of hundreds of thousands of people. Oasis sold out one night in record time and added a second night, for a total of 250,000 attendees over the two days.
MUSIC
The Conversation U.S.

Grammy winner explains why Adele is right -- album tracks should not be shuffled

For as long as albums have existed, they have offered listeners wonder, hope, truth and reality concerning the state of the human condition. This is achieved through a group effort. Artists, producers, songwriters, engineers, artwork designers and liner note writers carefully curate and present a structured soundtrack, with tracks sequenced in such a way to take listeners on a journey. It can provide a brief bit of order to listerners’ often chaotic lives. But what happens if we listen to songs from an artist’s album randomly rather than in their intended order? This wasn’t much of an issue when the listener had to...
MUSIC
Variety

Robbie Shakespeare, Sly and Robbie Bassist, Dies at 68

Robbie Shakespeare, a record producer and acclaimed bassist of the Jamaican duo Sly and Robbie, has died. He was 68. It had been reported by The Jamaica Gleaner that the musician had recently undergone surgery related to his kidneys. He was living in a hospital in Florida before his death. News of Shakespeare’s death was also shared by Jamaica’s Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport on its official Twitter. “Minister [Olivia] Grange [is] saddened by the passing of the legendary bassist Robbie Shakespeare,” reads the ministry’s official statement. “Robbie’s loss will be felt by the industry at home and abroad. He will be...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oasis#Blink#Christmas
musictimes.com

Noel Gallagher Reveals Truth Why He Left Oasis, Went Solo Instead

Noel Gallagher broke his silence about Oasis and his solo career in a new bombshell documentary. Ahead of the release of "Out of the Now" on December 8, AXS TV dropped an exclusive clip that features Gallagher. The documentary will also mark the 10th anniversary of his solo project, "High Flying Birds."
MUSIC
mymixfm.com

Mariah Carey reveals why she goes all out during the holidays

Mariah Carey is nearly synonymous with Christmas thanks to her music, television specials, recipes, merchandise and, of course, all those festive memes. But, in a new interview, the singer opened up about why she continues to make the holidays such a big deal. She tells Entertainment Tonight that she was...
RECIPES
imdb.com

Saweetie Teases What to Expect During Her MTV EMAs 2021 Hosting Gig

Saweetie has had a great year, and it's only going to get better. For starters, the rapper is hosting the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards this Sunday. E! News' Daily Pop caught up with Saweetie before she takes the stage at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, and lucky for her fans, the gig sounds like it's going to be well worth the watch. "I think MTV is fun. It's innovative, it's out the box," Saweetie said during the exclusive chat on Thursday, Nov. 11. "And that's the type of artist I am." She continued, "So when I got the call to do it, it was a no brainer." The "Tap In" singer didn't give away...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
101wkqx.com

Some Thanksgiving perspective, thanks from Mark Hoppus of blink-182

A message of thanks on Turkey Day 2021 takes on a whole new meaning when it’s from Mark Hoppus of blink-182. Mark is free and clear of the cancer he battled this year — so to go from Stage 4 to nothing, I would imagine he has nothing but gratitude. On Instagram, he gave a message of hope and perspective:
CELEBRITIES
1029thebuzz.com

Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus Shares Heartwarming Thanksgiving Message

Blink 182's Mark Hoppus shared a heartwarming Thanksgiving message on Instagram on the holiday. Back in September, Hoppus was declared cancer free after battling with stage four-A Diffuse large B cell lymphoma. Hoppus posted a photo of himself during chemo, along with the caption, “I have so much to be...
MUSIC
365thingsinhouston.com

Blink Pink Christmas at Popfancy Dessert Bar

Popfancy in Bellaire gears up for another themed installation just in time for the holidays. The Blink Pink Christmas event will be a pink holiday wonderland with exclusive freebies, a K-Pop style contest, K-Pop merch, art installation photo ops, and more. This event is ongoing through Sunday, December 19. Admission.
BELLAIRE, TX
101wkqx.com

Ever heard a fox laugh?!

Dixie the fox has a great laugh! You can even buy a plush Dixie with her actual laugh on SAVEAFOX. The money goes to an organization that takes in captive born foxes and saves them.
ANIMALS
arcamax.com

Mariah Carey's goal this Christmas is to spread 'love'

Mariah Carey wants to spread "love" this Christmas. The 52-year-old singer released a new Christmas song titled 'Fall in Love at Christmas' last month, and has said her mission with putting the song into the world was to help "give love away" to people around the world during the festive season.
MUSIC
101wkqx.com

Need a gift idea? Have an artist create a custom song for your loved one!

When trying to find a gift for that special someone, it can be really hard! Especially for the person that has everything, and you’re not 12 anymore so the coupon book that promises you’ll do chores isn’t as cute. What IS adorable is this- Song Finch. You can have an artist make a song for your SO. Just answer a few simple questions, like if you want them to use their name or mention the occasion. You can even tell them what kind of vibe you want it to be. Romantic? Sure! Funny? No problem! It’s a way to tell someone you really care, but letting the professionals handle it, the real musicians! Check it out here…
MUSIC
CLASSIX 107.9

Are Beyoncé & Mariah Carey A Match For VERZUZ?

Following viral VERZUZ battles with Brandy versus Monica, Ashanti versus Keyshia Cole, Erykah Badu versus Jill Scott and most recently Chaka Khan vs Stephanie Mills, it now appears the masses want to see two more R&B divas go hit for hit: pop queens Mariah Carey and Beyoncé.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus' Cancer Reveal Happened by Accident

Blink-182 frontman Mark Hoppus announced that he had stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in June following an April diagnosis, and the rocker revealed in a new GQ interview that sharing that information with the world was done entirely on accident. Hoppus explained that he accidentally uploaded a photo of himself receiving chemotherapy to his Instagram story.
CANCER
fox40jackson.com

Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus' cancer diagnosis announcement was actually an accident

Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus’ public announcement about his cancer treatment was actually an accident. Hoppus took the internet by surprise when he posted a photo of him receiving chemotherapy to his Instagram story in June. The musician told GQ magazine that the post was actually an accident, and he had meant to only share it using the “close friends” feature on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy