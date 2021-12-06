Hose-swapping scammers are tricking people at the gas station!

TULARE COUNTY – A cash grab at a Valero gas station near Kingsburg left one store clerk short on money, but happy to have his life. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 7:30 a.m. last Sunday, Dec. 5 deputies were called to the Valero gas station at 38440 along Highway 99 for a possible armed robbery. When they arrived, deputies were told a man and woman drove up in a truck. The man stayed inside the truck, while the woman went inside the store and confronted the store clerk. Then the man came inside wearing a mask and stood by the door, holding something inside of his jacket. The woman grabbed cash from the register and they both took off.
