Hose-swapping scammers are tricking people at the gas station!

We tried a secret hack on some local gas pumps and were shocked to find out that it actually worked. Fueling up the car is something that we all have to do, but a helpful little trick will make the chore a little less annoying the next time you visit the gas station. New gas pumps are being installed all over the Hudson Valley with exciting new features that can either save time or simply annoy the hell out of you. Some extra technology is hidden in these new pumps that will make your gas filling experience much more enjoyable.

APPLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO