Public Safety

Hose-swapping scammers are tricking people at the gas station!

101wkqx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn ARCO gas station caught this man on camera hose-swapping. Gas...

www.101wkqx.com

kmyu.tv

Tattooed thief robs Sandy gas station at gunpoint

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A man sporting several unique tattoos robbed a Sandy Stop gas station at gunpoint. Now police are asking for help identifying him. The man robbed the gas station on Nov. 25. Surveillance photos of the man captured some images of his "distinguishable" hand tattoos while he...
SANDY, UT
Bensalem Times

Robbery at Riggins Gas Station

The Bensalem Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at Riggins Gas Station, 2030 Street Road, on Nov. 26, at approximately 7:50 a.m. It was reported that an unknown black man entered the store wearing a black, hooded jacket, gray hat, black mask and gloves, along with a gray duffle bag.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
KHQ Right Now

UPDATE: Post Falls gas station gunman arrested

POST FALLS, Idaho - The suspected gas station gunman is in custody. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said the suspect returned to the home he stole a car from. Deputies were able to block him in and take him into custody. At least one of the two shooting victims is...
POST FALLS, ID
rapradar.com

Video: Larry June, Cardo “Gas Station Run”

Larry June and Cardo make a pit stop in the latest video off their Into The Late Night EP. Directed by Lestyn Park, Good Job Larry rides through San Francisco at night before linking with Cardo and the crew at a gas station and then at the crib. Maria Gilstrap.
ENTERTAINMENT
WLBT

Suspect wanted for robbery of Kosciusko gas station

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - Kosciusko Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a gas station Thursday morning. The robbery happened just before 1 a.m. at Exxon on Highway 12. Police say a man wearing a gray hoodie, black mask and sunglasses robbed the store at gunpoint. If you...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
610KONA

Kennewick Police Seeking Gas Station Robbery Suspect

(Kennewick, WA) — Police are looking into yet another gas station robbery after an individual implied they had a weapon, and stole from the Chevron Gas station off Kennewick Ave and Vista Way. Authorities got the call shortly after 10:30pm Saturday night. They used a K-9 unit to try and locate the suspect, but were unsuccessful.
KENNEWICK, WA
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Police: Glastonbury gas station robbed at gunpoint

GLASTONBURY — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a person they say was involved in an armed robbery at a local gas station Thursday morning. Around 6 a.m., officers responded to the Shell at 566 Hebron Ave. after a reported armed robbery, Lt. Corey Davis said.
GLASTONBURY, CT
1070 KHMO-AM

Gas Pump at Illinois Gas Station Had Needle Stuck in the Nozzle

Gas prices aren't the only thing you have to worry about when going to a gas station. CBS Chicago has reported that a needle was found on a gas pump at a gas station near Chicago, The scary part was when the person grabbed the nozzle, they felt the needle, and a white substance was then released from the needle. The person was taken to a local hospital and evaluated and was found to be asymptomatic for any exposure.
ILLINOIS STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 2

Car slams into Troy, Illinois gas station

TROY, Ill. – A car has crashed into Casey’s General Store in Troy, Ill. this morning. There are no reports of injuries. It happened at the store on 440 Edwardsville Road around 9 a.m. Bommarito Automotive Group Skyfox was over the scene and found damaged bricks to the front window of the building. The car […]
TROY, IL
News-Democrat

Belleville Main Street gas station robbed at gunpoint

Three armed and masked men robbed the Circle K gas station on West Main Street in Belleville, police say. Belleville Police Capt. Mark Heffernan said the armed robbery was reported at 6:20 p.m. Monday at 2709 W. Main St. When officers arrived on scene, they met the store clerk who...
BELLEVILLE, IL
thesungazette.com

Sheriff deputies on the lookout for second gas station thief

TULARE COUNTY – A cash grab at a Valero gas station near Kingsburg left one store clerk short on money, but happy to have his life. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 7:30 a.m. last Sunday, Dec. 5 deputies were called to the Valero gas station at 38440 along Highway 99 for a possible armed robbery. When they arrived, deputies were told a man and woman drove up in a truck. The man stayed inside the truck, while the woman went inside the store and confronted the store clerk. Then the man came inside wearing a mask and stood by the door, holding something inside of his jacket. The woman grabbed cash from the register and they both took off.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Search Continues for South Valley Gas Station Robbers

(KMJ) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a man and a woman accused of robbing a gas station in Kingsburg. Deputies say the pair drove up to the Valero along Avenue 384 just off of Highway 99 in a pickup truck around 7:30 Sunday morning. The...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

‘Secret Button’ Trick Actually Works on Hudson Valley Gas Pumps

We tried a secret hack on some local gas pumps and were shocked to find out that it actually worked. Fueling up the car is something that we all have to do, but a helpful little trick will make the chore a little less annoying the next time you visit the gas station. New gas pumps are being installed all over the Hudson Valley with exciting new features that can either save time or simply annoy the hell out of you. Some extra technology is hidden in these new pumps that will make your gas filling experience much more enjoyable.
APPLE
KVOE

Emporia PD investigating reported theft at gas station

Emporia Police are investigating after a reported theft at a local gas station. Officers were called to Casey’s West, 3184 West Highway 50, around 7:30 am Tuesday. Police Capt. Lisa Hayes says the exact dollar amount is currently under investigation. The timeline for the alleged theft is also being researched.
EMPORIA, KS
enquirerjournal.com

Karlan converts Sinclair gas station into showroom

Peter Karlan has transformed a 1947 Sinclair gas station into an antiques shop and collection showroom, and it opened to the public on Nov. 21 at 114 Lancaster Ave. Karlan is an appraiser who has bought and sold antiques for more than 30 years. He works with Rare Collectibles TV out of California.
MONROE, NC
News Talk 1490

Top 10 Things Black People Buy From The Gas Station [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It’s widely recognized that Black people share many common life experiences, from Thanksgiving traditions and childhood snacks to fashion fads and of course the slang words we come up with. Another example of universally shared behavior includes the things we...
CLEVELAND, OH

