ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Preview: Along for the Ride with David O’Doherty

By OnTheBox
onthebox.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAward-winning comedian, author and cycling enthusiast David O’Doherty is not travelling alone on these spectacular bike tours of the UK. David is joined by a celebrity guest each week – from experienced cyclists to complete novices...

www.onthebox.com

Comments / 0

Related
urbanmatter.com

Best Holiday Concerts in Chicago this December

Speaking of holiday, how can we miss out on the amazing live music scene in Chicago? This article will cover the best holiday concerts, including seasonal live music, happening in Chicago. And make sure you also check out our roundup on the best holiday shows and plays to watch this year!
CHICAGO, IL
hennemusic.com

David Bowie revisits Black Tie White Noise in Brilliant Adventure box set preview

David Bowie’s team are revisiting the late rocker’s 1993 album, “Black Tie White Noise”, ahead of its inclusion in the forthcoming box set, “David Bowie 5. Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001).”. Fans can check out an EPK (electronic press kit) video of Bowie discussing the inspiration and influences behind the UK No.1...
MUSIC
The Guardian

David Shrigley

Culture in peril David Shrigley tea towels anyone? Christmas gifts to save the arts. Buy a present designed by your favourite artist, decorate your tree with a Bowie bauble, or get a bottle of gin to drown an orchestra’s sorrows. How to help struggling arts venues with your Christmas shopping.
CELEBRITIES
Ars Technica

David Tennant makes a dashing Phileas Fogg in Around the World in 80 Days preview

Jules Verne's 1873 novel, Around the World in Eighty Days, inspired numerous real-life attempts to navigate the globe, as well as various film, TV, and radio adaptations of varying success. The latest TV adaption by the BBC stars a perfectly cast David Tennant as the globe-trotting adventurer Phileas Fogg, and judging from the preview, it looks like a particular entertaining way to kick of the new year.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David O'doherty
Person
Mel Giedroyc
heraldstaronline.com

Parading along the streets of Wintersville

Residents gathered along Main Street Sunday afternoon for the Wintersville Christmas Parade. Among the attractions were the Indian Creek High School marching band, Santa, and several floats and groups tossing out candy for the kids. The parade had a festive feeling with brief snow flurries blowing in the air as the groups and floats passed the onlookers. – Andrew Grimm.
WINTERSVILLE, OH
publicradioeast.org

David Rysdahl

For Tiny Desk Playlists, we ask musicians, creators and folks we admire to choose the Tiny Desk concerts they've come to love. For this edition, we asked actors Zazie Beetz and David Rysdahl to pick their favorites.
MUSIC
The Guardian

David Dalaithngu obituary: Walkabout star a ‘consummate actor’ who helped reinvent Australian film

The charismatic actor, mesmerising dancer and cultural icon David Dalaithngu is finally going home. Dalaithngu, of the Mandhalpuyngu clan in Arnhem Land, spent his final years battling lung cancer in the care of his friend Mary Hood in Murray Bridge, in South Australia. He often said how much he missed his country but understood his deteriorating health made it impossible to travel.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Channel 4
editorials24.com

Influential Reggae Producer, Bassist Was 68 – Editorials24

Robbie Shakespeare, whose influential work as a bassist and record producer saw him nominated for 13 Grammy Awards, has died at the age of 68. He died at a hospital in Florida, according to news reports, where he was recently undergoing surgery related to his kidneys. The Jamaican artist was...
MUSIC
Deadline

Seven More Distributors Added To London Screenings Lineup

Global distributors including Hat Trick International, StudioCanal and Cineflix Rights have joined next year’s in-person London Screenings. Seven distributors have been added to the lineup in total, with Beyond Rights, DCD Rights, Blue Ant International and Passion Distribution rounding off the septet. They join previously announced global giants All3Media International, Banijay Rights, eOne, Fremantle, and ITV Studios for the event that, Covid-permitting, is set to take place from February 28 to March 4. More distributors are expected to join in the coming weeks. Taking place just after the separate BBC Studios Showcase virtual event, the week-long program will see a series of screenings, meetings, panel sessions and networking opportunities hosted by the 12 companies, who last came together in 2019. “The London TV Screenings has now become a real focus for international buyers who we know are eager to engage with as many distributors as possible during their Spring visit to the UK,” said a spokesman. “The addition of these seven distributors to the schedule makes the London week even more compelling.”
BUSINESS
Rolling Stone

10 Things You Didn’t Know George Harrison Did

“I play a little guitar, write a few tunes, make a few movies, but none of that’s really me,” George Harrison once said. “The real me is something else.” Harrison was many things – including a master of understatement. But he was right to point out that his true character remains elusive. He was one of the most famous men in the world, but he loathed superstardom. He preached piety and simple pleasures, yet he lived in a 120-room mansion and collected ultra high-end cars. His studious facade belayed a brilliant sense of humor, which led him to produce some of the greatest comedies of all time. The songs he wrote focused on both the glory of God and the petty annoyances of day-to-day life.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Is Seen In Rare Photos With Daughters Sunday, 13, & Faith, 10, Arriving In Sydney — Photos

Nicole Kidman touched down in Sydney with daughters Sunday and Faith ahead of the Australian premiere of ‘Being the Ricardos.’. Nicole Kidman is back home in Australia with daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, after promoting her upcoming film Being the Ricardos in the states. The actress, 54, touched down in Sydney Airport with her kids on Thursday, Dec. 9, looking casual in black pants and a sweater vest, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
Distractify

Marques Houston and His Wife Have Welcomed a New Bundle of Joy Into Their Family

Baby on board! It’s not surprising for some celebs to be partial to privacy these days, especially when it comes to their families. Since we live in an era that heavily relies on social media, it’s easy for specific narratives to grow legs before any verification. So some celebrities maintain a high level of privacy to protect the well-being of their children. And Marques Houston appears to be one of them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SFGate

Antony Sher, ‘Shakespeare in Love’ Actor, Dies at 72

Antony Sher, the South Africa born theater actor known for his Shakespearean roles, has died of cancer. He was 72. The news was revealed by the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) on Friday. More from Variety. 'Hamlet,' 'King Lear' Highlights, as Royal Shakespeare Company Finds Streaming Home on BroadwayHD (EXCLUSIVE) Sher...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Tom Holland ‘Excited’ to Play Fred Astaire: ‘I’m Going to Dust Off the Old Tap Shoes’

Tom Holland is heading back into the dance studio to prepare for his role as Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic about the legendary entertainer. “I’m going to dust off the old tap shoes and go back to Pineapple Dance Studios [in London] and start taking tap lessons,” he told Variety shortly after it was announced that he will play Astaire in an Amy Pascal-produced film. The movie certainly won’t be the first time Holland has shown off his dance skills. “I’m quite a good tap dancer,” he said while promoting “Spider-Man: No Way Home” with his co-stars Zendaya and Jacob...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy