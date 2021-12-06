ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Iconic ‘Home Alone’ House Is Available To Rent On Airbnb This Month

By Claire Leaden
Secret Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N8QJH_0dFA7rDQ00

Get ready to scream “KEVIN!!!” through the halls, because Airbnb is hosting another amazing booking — and it’s perfect for the holidays.

After iconic domiciliary recreations of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sex & the City brownstone (and closet!) for New Yorkers and Winnie the Pooh’s house in the hundred acre wood in the UK, Airbnb is back with another once-in-a-lifetime takeover — though this time a lot close to home!

The Winnetka house from the holiday classic Home Alone will be open to a few lucky visitors for a one-night stay on Sunday, December 12!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aWIwJ_0dFA7rDQ00
Airbnb
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vOJEc_0dFA7rDQ00
Airbnb
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30xqcu_0dFA7rDQ00
Airbnb

The house is hosted by “Buzz,” Kevin’s older brother, and has lots of hilarious movie references packed into the Airbnb description. Ironically, he now “owns” a home security firm! Here’s what it says:

This holiday season, we’re playing by my little bro’s rules, so feel free to eat junk food, watch rubbish on TV, borrow my dad’s aftershave and choose your own adventure with a legendary battle plan as a guide. Just stay out of my room, okay? After you’ve worked up an appetite, you can feast on all the comfort food your hearts desire, including plenty of Chicago’s finest pizza and a candlelit dinner of microwavable Kraft Macaroni & Cheese. Then, when you’re ready to wind down, you can enjoy a viewing of the film franchise’s newest holiday adventure, Home Sweet Home Alone, on Disney+.

Some other fun inclusions? A member of the “McCallister Security team” will show you around, arranging meals and gifting you with a LEGO Ideas Home Alone set to take and build at home. And there are even booby traps you can set yourself!

Airbnb will also make a one-time donation to Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital, which is dedicated to maintaining and improving the quality of life for each of its patients with complex conditions, disabilities and chronic illness.

It will be available to book starting Tuesday, December 7 at 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET . It will cost $25… so you can keep the change. It is not a contest — it will just depend on who is able to book it fastest! So mark your calendars.

Also, since it isn’t a contest, you will have to provide your own way out to the village of Winnetka, Illinois where the house is located.

Find out more and bookmark the page here. Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals!

See also: A Chicago Winter Bucket List: 10 Essential Winter Experiences In Chicago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

Never Forget to Do This Before Undressing in a Hotel Room, Experts Say

Even though it can be hard to recreate all of the comforts of home while you're on the road, feeling safe while traveling is a top priority. But even if you've booked yourself a nice, reputable place to stay, there could be hidden dangers awaiting you, even after you swipe your key card and lock your door. If you want to avoid a potentially major invasion of privacy, there's one thing you should always do in your hotel room as soon as you arrive. Read on to see what experts say is a vital step for any traveler.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winnetka, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Thrillist

This Airline Has Flights for $20.22 for Travel Tuesday

You've heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but are you familiar with Travel Tuesday? It's very similar to the other major shopping days, except the deals are more focused. And to honor the holiday, Spirit Airlines is offering an absolutely incredible sale: one-way flights starting from $20.22. Here's the...
TRAVEL
Secret Chicago

Godfrey Hotel’s Winter Wonderland And Heated Igloos Have Returned To The River North Rooftop

Sip on seasonal cocktails in your own personal snow globe!. Last year restaurants, bars, and hotels across Chicago scrambled to winterize their outdoor spaces as the global pandemic forced restrictions on indoor dining. Boasting Chicago’s largest indoor-outdoor rooftop with a retractable roof, the Godfrey Hotel in River North offered one of the highlights of last year’s outdoor dining options.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Soak In A 98-Degree Beer Bath At Chicago’s First And Only Beer Spa

Enjoy an afternoon of beer-fueled relaxation bathing in hops, yeast, and herbs. While many of us out there might be used to drinking our fair share of beer, not many of us can ever claim to have bathed in it. In fact, not many of us would have even thought about it until West Town’s PIVA Beer Spa came along in 2018.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Security#Junk Food#Sex The City#New Yorkers#Kraft Macaroni Cheese#Home Sweet Home Alone#Mccallister Security#A Lego Ideas Home Alone
Indy100

Dog looking for a new home hasn’t had a single viewing since arriving at a shelter 142 days ago

A dog shelter in Hull opened its doors to a shy pup 142 days ago – and in a heartbreaking turn of events, she hasn’t had a single viewing the entire time. Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, East Yorkshire has since launched an appeal to find the small mixed-breed canine, Epiphany, a new loving family in time for Christmas. The four-year-old dog was said to be “very frightened and nervous” but has since started to come out of her shell gradually. The dog shelter said Epiphany requires “lots of time and patience to become more confident with people.” “She...
PETS
Secret Chicago

Morton Arboretum’s Magical “Illumination: Tree Lights” Walking Experience Returns Saturday

This year’s Illumination features five new features and a special Human+Nature display. Chicago’s beloved Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum is returning for its ninth edition. Having resorted to a drive-through event last year, this time around it will once again be a walking experience and will feature five new unique light displays including a special Human+Nature display.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
Secret Chicago

A Gigantic Tech-Infused Mini Golf Concept Bar Has Opened In Oakbrook Center

UK-based Puttshack’s new 25,000 sq mini-golf bar is the first of many to come stateside. You don’t have to like golf to love Puttshack’s high-energy, action-packed mini-golf bars. Something about the laidback hangout booth, flashing lights, and constant influx of margaritas really make for one hole of a good time whichever way your opinion swings. If that’s the vibe you’re going for, but could use a bit of work on your short game, then you’ll want to tap into Puttshack this year.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Millennium Park’s Big Tree Lighting Ceremony & Ice Rink Return On November 19th

The Millennium Park Christmas tree is no doubt Chicago’s “official” Christmas tree. Every year the lights are switched on during a jubilant annual ceremony that marks the start of the festive season. From then on the great tree illuminates the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Washington Street filling onlookers with joy and festive cheer.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Christkindlmarket Will Return This Friday For Its 25th Anniversary In Chicago

Prepare for the smell of roasted nuts, fresh pretzels, bratwurst, hot spiced wine, and festive music beneath the glitter of Christmas lights. During the winter months those annual traditions like Christkindlmarkt are our shining lights in times of darkness. As Chicago’s notorious winter sweeps through the city the festive season counters it with jubilance and cheer. Which made the absence of sipping Glühwein in Daley Plaza last winter all the harder to swallow.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Chicago’s Annual Santa-Driven CTA Train Takes To The Tracks This Friday For Its 30th Year

One of Chicago’s most cherished Christmas events kicks off this week and will return to its original format! Santa’s holiday train trip around Chicago is always one of the most eagerly anticipated activities providing affordable fun for all Chicago families. The Chicago Transit Authority’s train and bus are decorated inside and out with festive decorations and thousands of lights to make them glow as they glide and glimmer around Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
EatThis

ALDI Just Put These 6 Holiday Items on Sale

The holiday season is almost here, and grocery stores are getting festive. From quick snacks to mealtime staples, the magic of the holiday season extends far beyond the grocery aisle, but many can recreate the holiday cheer right at home thanks to store purchases. ALDI is preparing us with the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Secret Chicago

[PHOTOS] 10 Phenomenal Photographs That Encapsulate Chicago’s Autumnal Beauty

There are few cities more pleasing to the eye than Chicago in fall!. The sheer beauty and unique charm of the Windy City have long taken people’s breath away. Four distinct seasons make sure Chicago’s identity shifts throughout the calendar with each offering something entirely different to the last. It’s during fall, however, when the city’s aesthetics undoubtedly peak as a hundred shades of autumnal color befall the city as fall foliage and crisp autumn air sweep through Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy