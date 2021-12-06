The Iconic ‘Home Alone’ House Is Available To Rent On Airbnb This Month

Get ready to scream “KEVIN!!!” through the halls, because Airbnb is hosting another amazing booking — and it’s perfect for the holidays.

After iconic domiciliary recreations of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sex & the City brownstone (and closet!) for New Yorkers and Winnie the Pooh’s house in the hundred acre wood in the UK, Airbnb is back with another once-in-a-lifetime takeover — though this time a lot close to home!

The Winnetka house from the holiday classic Home Alone will be open to a few lucky visitors for a one-night stay on Sunday, December 12!

The house is hosted by “Buzz,” Kevin’s older brother, and has lots of hilarious movie references packed into the Airbnb description. Ironically, he now “owns” a home security firm! Here’s what it says:

This holiday season, we’re playing by my little bro’s rules, so feel free to eat junk food, watch rubbish on TV, borrow my dad’s aftershave and choose your own adventure with a legendary battle plan as a guide. Just stay out of my room, okay? After you’ve worked up an appetite, you can feast on all the comfort food your hearts desire, including plenty of Chicago’s finest pizza and a candlelit dinner of microwavable Kraft Macaroni & Cheese. Then, when you’re ready to wind down, you can enjoy a viewing of the film franchise’s newest holiday adventure, Home Sweet Home Alone, on Disney+.

Some other fun inclusions? A member of the “McCallister Security team” will show you around, arranging meals and gifting you with a LEGO Ideas Home Alone set to take and build at home. And there are even booby traps you can set yourself!

Airbnb will also make a one-time donation to Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital, which is dedicated to maintaining and improving the quality of life for each of its patients with complex conditions, disabilities and chronic illness.

It will be available to book starting Tuesday, December 7 at 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET . It will cost $25… so you can keep the change. It is not a contest — it will just depend on who is able to book it fastest! So mark your calendars.

Also, since it isn’t a contest, you will have to provide your own way out to the village of Winnetka, Illinois where the house is located.

Find out more and bookmark the page here. Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals!