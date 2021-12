Zoom Video Communications Inc. is hoping to fill out the constellation of apps that work with its popular video chat service. The San Jose company announced Thursday it's made a second round of investments from a fund it set up to back startups working on software and hardware that can be connected with or integrated into its app. Zoom (Nasdaq:ZM) invested in 13 companies, including six from the Bay Area, as part of the latest batch of investments made out of its $100 million Zoom Apps Fund.

BUSINESS ・ 4 HOURS AGO