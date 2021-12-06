ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Woman’s amazing reaction to landing a new job goes viral after being captured on CCTV

By Aisha Rimi
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R4DCd_0dFA7hdO00

A young woman’s joyous reaction to landing a new job has gone viral after she was caught on CCTV dancing in the car park.

The heartwarming clip was shared on social media by the woman’s new boss, Dakara Spence, with the caption: “So I just hired this young girl and this was her response.”

The CCTV footage from outside The Spot Sports Bar and Grill in Georgia, US, shows the successful candidate walking into the car park and stopping to look around to see if she’s alone, before breaking out into a celebratory dance.

The video shared on Instagram has now amassed almost 1.5 million views and even caught the eye of the new employee herself. Kallayah, who goes by @Kalaxxyy_ on Instagram, wrote in reply: "Lmaoo! I Had To Do It! I Thought Nodody Saw! I Was Wrong. Thank You Tho!"

In her own video , talking about her viral success, she explained how she had no idea she had become an internet sensation until someone called her.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Calling her new manager a “blessing”, she continued: “I just be doing these stupid little dances like everywhere, every day. I didn’t know I was getting caught or recorded or anything.

“I am so happy and thankful for that opportunity she gave me.

“She called me this morning like ‘I caught your dance yesterday’ and she was like ‘oh my gosh you’re going viral, you went on TikTok and you were 20 million views’. I was like ‘what? Nah, you’re lying’.”

After reenacting the dance in the video that now has almost 63,000 views, she explained that she starts her new job the following day.

“It is lit, it is L-I-T” she said. “Good vibes only over here - no negativity!”

Comments / 46

Ayephor Gott
2d ago

We need good news and this is good news for this new “employee”, and it’s good news for the rest of us because we saw the elation affecting this person and we shared in her elation as well, through her good fortune. Perhaps we can continue to share in each other’s good fortune. As a 2002 A. Jackson song indicates, “Go heavy on the good, light on the bad, A hair more happy and a shade less sad. Turn all the negative down just a tad, That’d be alright”.

Reply
18
Guest
1d ago

It’s cute how she did a quick little left and right look to make sure no one was around hahah. I am so happy for her. She is going to a good and loyal employee.

Reply
9
DeeDee?Love❤
3d ago

💞Wow this is what I call a happy dance hopefully this video will encourage others to get a job congratulations 🎉

Reply
10
Related
Upworthy

Homeless woman seen on video joyfully dancing after job interview gets huge surprise

That was the case for 21-year-old Kallayah Jones, and her optimism paid off exponentially. Jones had been unemployed for months, not to mention homeless for two years, jumping from friend's houses to her grandparents' home. Add onto that: having to search for jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, which I don't need to tell you is no easy feat. So when she had her interview for a serving position at The Spot Sports Bar and Grill in Georgia, it's understandable that Jones felt intense anxiety.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Black America Web

103-Year-Old Woman Recalls Picking Cotton as Teenager in Viral Video

A 103-year-old grandmother has gone viral after sharing her experience picking cotton as a teenager. TikTok user Shanika Bradshaw recently shared a video of her grandmother Madie Scott speaking about picking cotton for 50 cents a day. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cctv#New Boss#Sports Bar#Dance#Grill#Instagram A#Kalaxxyy
Indy100

American woman in England goes viral after calling Greggs ‘GR Eggs’

There are few high-street staples in the UK that are as beloved as Greggs.The bakery chain has saved many a breakfast, lunch, dinner and even a late-night stagger home from the pub with its sausage rolls, bakes, sandwiches and cakes. However, it would appear that it’s not just Brits who enjoy a good Greggs.An American woman on TikTok named Gabrielle Marcellus has become a hit on Instagram after expressing her love for Greggs but it’s actually her pronunciation of the name which has earned her viral fame. Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterA clip shared by...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
12tomatoes.com

Man Goes Viral For High-Tech “Apartment Of The Future” On TikTok

When this man shared his high-tech studio apartment with the world of TikTok, he went viral almost immediately. Popular TikToker Jeremy Cohen is responsible for the clip, which has drawn a lot of attention for obvious reasons. The video received millions of views within day one and once you see it for yourself, you will understand why. The apartment that he showed off looks like something out of a movie.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
WISH-TV

Indy woman goes viral for food-shaped soaps

These soaps look delicious enough to eat, yet beautiful enough that you want to keep them for decorations!. Precious Norris, owner of Jewel Essentials Soaps & Beyond, joined us today to share how her creations have gone viral since starting her business during the pandemic. She started making soap out...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Indy100

136K+
Followers
7K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy