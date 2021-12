The trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) gives us plenty to be excited about, but it’s also all about following up on the two big cliffhangers from the first movie. The main part of the trailer focuses on the aftermath of the final scene of the first movie, where Gwen called out to Miles from beyond his reality. The more exciting part of the trailer has Miles Morales flying uncontrollably through the multiverse, almost finding stability until being tackled in mid-air by yet another Spider-Man.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO