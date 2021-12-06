ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

BitMart suspends withdrawals after hackers drained almost $200 million in cryptocurrencies using a stolen private key

By Camomile Shumba
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30rvJj_0dFA5pNY00
Hacker NurPhoto / Getty Images
  • Crypto exchange BitMart suspended withdrawals Sunday after hackers ran off with $196 million from wallets.
  • Sheldon Xia, BitMart's CEO, said on Monday the crypto was taken using a stolen private key.
  • Crypto fraud is on the rise. The BXH exchange lost $139 million last month after an admin key was leaked.
  • Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.

Close to $200 million in cryptocurrencies has been stolen from wallets from the BitMart exchange using a stolen private key, according to the company's chief executive.

On Monday BitMart's CEO Sheldon Xia said that they discovered that the cryptocurrencies were withdrawn using a stolen private key which usually enables a user to access their cryptocurrency.

"We have identified a large-scale security breach related to one of our ETH (ether) hot wallets and one of our BSC (binance smart chain) hot wallets, " Xia said on Twitter.

PeckShield inc, a data analytics company said on Twitter Sunday $100 million was taken from the ethereum network and $96 million from the binance smart chain blockchain. The assets affected included meme coins floki inu and shiba inu, among several other altcoins.

PeckShield inc. said that the money was stolen using a "pretty straightforward: transfer-out, swap, and wash" technique.

After getting the funds out of BitMart, the hackers may have used a decentralized exchange aggregator to swap the stolen tokens for ether, according to PeckShield's tweet. Then the hacker could have deposited the funds into a privacy protocol, which makes the money difficult to trace.

Xia had said on Twitter Sunday approximately $150 million was stolen from the centralized global exchange that is based in the Cayman Islands and BitMart suspended withdrawals from its crypto wallets.

He has since said the company hopes to gradually resume the deposit and withdrawal functions on December 7. Xia also said BitMart will use its own funding to compensate affected users and they were talking to project teams about the most reasonable solutions such as token swaps.

BitMart is not the only exchange to be hacked using a private key. In early November, $139 million was taken from the Boy X Highspeed, decentralized cross-chain exchange. The company's CEO Neo Wang told CoinDesk this was due to a leaked administrator key and was probably an inside job.

Last week, the Celsius Network's CEO Alex Mashinsky said the crypto lending platform had lost $120 million from a hack on BadgerDAO, a decentralized finance platform.

In August, more than $600 million worth of cryptocurrencies was stolen from the poly network, but nearly half of the money was later returned.

Comments / 1

Related
chronicle99.com

Bitmart To Compensate Victims After Hackers Steal $150 Million

Bitmart was a victim of a massive $196 million hack, and now the crypto-coin trading platform has said they will reimburse victims with their own money. Bitmart claims hackers managed to steal $150 million in assets. However, Peckshield, who first reported the hack, says the loss is $200 million. The exchange has s since remained silent on the hack.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

AscendEx: Hackers drain $80 million after hot wallet breach

Hackers are now targeting exchanges’ hot wallets. Over the last few months, hackers have been on the prowl in the crypto sector, emptying millions in funds from wallets belonging to exchanges. Although the centralized sector of the market has not been affected too much, the decentralized sector has suffered massively. In another attack on an exchange, AscendEx has announced that its firewalls has been breached causing hackers to drain about $80 million from the exchange.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hacker#Hackers#Cryptocurrency#Bitmart#Cryptocurrencies#Bxh Exchange#Bsc#Binance#Peckshield Inc
dailyhodl.com

Smart Money Whales Have Accumulated Over $2,664,000,000 Worth of One Altcoin: Crypto Insights Firm Santiment

Crypto insights firm Santiment says deep-pocketed crypto investors have been stocking up big on one large-cap altcoin while markets undergo price dips. Santiment tells its 117,000 Twitter followers that whales, or holders with wallets that contain between one million and 10 million XRP, accumulated over 19 million more of the eighth-largest cryptocurrency in the last three months.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Cryptocurrencies Like Bitcoin, Polygon, and Terra Fell Today

Major cryptocurrencies dropped sharply on Friday night, only to recover quickly. Volatility continues to be the theme for cryptocurrencies today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Twitter
cryptopolitan.com

Days after hack, Bitmart resumes withdrawal, deposits of ETH

Bitmart resumes withdrawal, deposit of ETH. Exchange replaces deposits addresses for coins. Promises to refund users affected during the Saturday hack. Seventy-two hours after a massive hack that saw around $200 million stolen from BitMart, the exchange has resumed withdrawals and deposits of Ethereum. Sheldon Xia, the exchange CEO, announced...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Someone Just Sent $775M In Bitcoin To An Anonymous Wallet

What happened: $775,013,683.00 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person’s bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 3AvFkxMpSa6M4EXXowU8AB7ZCNDSAPEb5L. $775 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 3LqYRLNQpfj2CxnC1fbQKBEuRDwUJBBm6g. Why it...
MARKETS
Vice

Hacked Cryptocurrency Platform Begs Hacker to Please Return $119 Million

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Last week, an unknown hacker or hackers stole around 2,100 BTC ($118,500,000) and 151 ETH ($679,000) worth of cryptocurrency tokens from a blockchain company called BadgerDAO. Now, the blockchain "bridge" protocol BadgerDAO is pleading...
PUBLIC SAFETY
invezz.com

BitMart CEO claims stolen private keys led to the $196M hack

According to Sheldon Xia, hackers got access to two out of four BitMart hot wallets. The hackers stole $100 million from a wallet on Ethereum and $96 million from a BSC wallet. BitMart intends to cover the incident and compensate affected users from its pocket. Sheldon Xia, the CEO of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
itechpost.com

Metaverse Cryptos Are Surging: 5 Coins Exceeding Bitcoin

As the popularity of metaverse spreads, the cryptocurrencies related to it are also surging. In fact, five coins are reported to have exceeded Bitcoin's profits, including "Axie Infinity." Metaverse Crypto Are Surging!. In a recent analysis, Bloomberg (via Business Insider) reported that metaverse-related coins have increased by 37,000 percent this...
CURRENCIES
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

40K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy