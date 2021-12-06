Electric-car maker Lucid receives subpoena from U.S. SEC

The Omicron effect on the markets was not enough. Nor did the Fed’s swerve that had weighed, at the end of last week, especially on technology. Tesla in the last three sessions had lost 11%. Let’s also consider the sale of 10% of the shares announced by the CEO Elon Musk, after a now famous Twitter poll that ended up in the eye of the storm, even by the market authorities. Well, that’s not all. Yesterday, the SEC opened an investigation into the Palo Alto company, famous for its electric cars, but also for Musk’s own ambitions for Martian conquests.

