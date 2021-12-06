ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Far-right French presidential candidate put in headlock by protester at rally

By Rick Noack and Rachel Pannett
Stamford Advocate
 7 days ago

PARIS - French far-right presidential candidate Éric Zemmour was among the several people injured on Sunday at his very first campaign event, forcing him to take an early break from the trail and signaling the intensity of polarization heading into an April election. Video appeared to show a man...

