A Fort Collins man is among members of his family killed in a small plane crash in Nebraska. Noah Bruner, 21, of Fort Collins was killed alongside his father and his girlfriend Sunday night. The family was returning from an NFL game in Minneapolis and had just dropped off Bruner’s younger brother when the plane went down shortly after takeoff; they were the only people on-board. Noah was an operations assistant with Power2Play Sports in Windsor and spent time coaching little kids.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO