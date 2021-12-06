US Condemns Militant Attack in Mali that Killed 31

The United States and a group of its allies have condemned the Taliban for allegedly targeting former police and intelligence officers in Afghanistan since seizing power.“We are deeply concerned by reports of summary killings and enforced disappearances of former members of the Afghan security forces as documented by Human Rights Watch and others,” the countries said in a statement on Saturday.A report published by the Human Rights Watch on Tuesday suggested that despite announcing amnesty, the Islamist militants continued to retaliate against the armed forces of the ousted Ashraf Ghani government. At least 100 former police and intelligence officers have...

