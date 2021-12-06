ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

US Condemns Militant Attack in Mali that Killed 31

By Reuters
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States 'strongly condemns' a militant attack on a bus in central Mali that killed at least 31 people and wounded 17, the State Department said Sunday. Unidentified gunmen on Friday opened...

#Niger#Africa#Militant#Burkina Faso#The State Department#Al Qaida#Islamic#Malian
