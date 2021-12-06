Gradually Warming This Week

Warmer weather is moving in and will continue into the weekend. Tonight will be cool, but not as cold as last night under mostly cloudy skies. A warm front will push through tomorrow with a slight chance for a shower. High temperatures will warm into the 60s to near 70. It will be even warmer on Saturday ahead of a strong cold front. High temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s, which will be close to record highs. The cold front will move through Saturday night with scattered showers. Skies will clear on Sunday, and it will be much cooler with highs near 60. High pressure will control our weather next week with plenty of sunshine and a warming trend. Temperatures will be back in the 70s by the middle of next week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO