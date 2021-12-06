Gradually Warming This Week

Batten down the hatches, and secure Santa Claus, Saturday will be windy, as gusts likely top 40 mph. Temperatures rise gradually along with a southwest breeze Friday afternoon, showers and possible thunderstorms arrive ahead of the cold front Friday evening. Temperatures spike near 60 before the front early Saturday morning. The wind howls as temperatures fall through the day Saturday. Gusts could peak close to 50 mph midday Saturday, as temperatures fall into the 30s by the afternoon. The wild weather clears Sunday, and the forecast is fair for early next week, no snow.
