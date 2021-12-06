Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex abuse trial enters second week after accuser’s testimony

WILMINGTON, N.C. – A Cameron man was sentenced to 15 months in prison for Bribery of a Public Official. On July 8, 2021, Casey Covington pled guilty to the charge. According to court documents and other information presented in court, Covington, 46, was employed by the Federal Bureau of Prisons at the Federal Correctional Institution in Butner, North Carolina (FCI Butner) as a correctional officer when he was bribed by three inmates to smuggle contraband into the prison. Specifically, from 2019 to 2020, the inmates, Christopher Lee Davis, Antonio Demond Byers, and Robert Henry Huitt, used their contacts outside the prison to pay Covington over $31,000. A review of Covington’s financial records revealed the payments which originated from the inmates outside contacts. In exchange, Covington used his position as a correctional officer to smuggle marijuana, cell phones, alcohol and tobacco into FCI Butner and then deliver the contraband to Davis, Byers, and Huitt. In May 2020, authorities at Butner recovered two cell phones and marijuana from the cell shared by Davis and Byers. Later in October 2020, officers recovered a cell phone from inmate Huitt.

CAMERON, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO