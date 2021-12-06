ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex abuse trial enters second week after accuser’s testimony

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The sex abuse trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell enters its second week on Monday after jurors last week heard the testimony of a woman who says Maxwell set her up for abuse by late financier Jeffrey Epstein when she was a teenager. Prosecutors are...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Former Bureau of Prisons Correctional Officer Sentenced to Federal Prison for Bribery

WILMINGTON, N.C. – A Cameron man was sentenced to 15 months in prison for Bribery of a Public Official. On July 8, 2021, Casey Covington pled guilty to the charge. According to court documents and other information presented in court, Covington, 46, was employed by the Federal Bureau of Prisons at the Federal Correctional Institution in Butner, North Carolina (FCI Butner) as a correctional officer when he was bribed by three inmates to smuggle contraband into the prison. Specifically, from 2019 to 2020, the inmates, Christopher Lee Davis, Antonio Demond Byers, and Robert Henry Huitt, used their contacts outside the prison to pay Covington over $31,000. A review of Covington’s financial records revealed the payments which originated from the inmates outside contacts. In exchange, Covington used his position as a correctional officer to smuggle marijuana, cell phones, alcohol and tobacco into FCI Butner and then deliver the contraband to Davis, Byers, and Huitt. In May 2020, authorities at Butner recovered two cell phones and marijuana from the cell shared by Davis and Byers. Later in October 2020, officers recovered a cell phone from inmate Huitt.
CAMERON, NC
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

69K+
Followers
33K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy