ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

EU regulators pause investigation into Nvidia, ARM deal

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators have temporarily halted their investigation into Nvidia’s bid for British chip designer ARM, the largest ever chip deal, as they await more information, according to a...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ireland to raise concerns with UK over border demands for non-Irish citizens

Ireland’s deputy premier has said he will raise concerns with the UK government over proposed post-Brexit arrangements to cross the Irish border.Under the Nationality and Borders Bill any non-Irish or non-UK citizens would need to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to enter the UK, including Northern Ireland The bill is currently going through the House of Commons.The British government's intention to introduce a requirement for travel clearance for EU citizens, who are not Irish citizens, to cross the border in Ireland is disgraceful and shameful and undermines the Good Friday Agreement and the Common Travel Area – @PearseDoherty...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Macron lays out agenda for 'powerful, sovereign' EU

President Emmanuel Macron vowed Thursday France would work towards a strong and "sovereign" European Union when it takes over the bloc's rotating presidency that coincides with France's presidential election. Macron, a centrist who portrays himself as a champion of democracy against populism, may aim to use the six-month EU mandate to fill the gap in European leadership left by the departure of German chancellor Angela Merkel, analysts say. But the president, who was elected in 2017 demanding reform in both France and Europe, will also face a battle to be re-elected in April although he remains the clear favourite for now. France's aim is "to move towards a Europe that is powerful in the world, fully sovereign, free in its choices and in charge of its own destiny", Macron said at a rare sit-down meeting with media in Paris that lasted more than three hours.
POLITICS
The Independent

France to ask EU to start ‘litigation proceedings’ if fishing row not resolved

France is planning to ask the EU to begin “litigation proceedings” if an ongoing row over post-Brexit fishing licences is not resolved.The European Commission has said the dispute must be settled by December 10 – but Downing Street said on Thursday it did not recognise the deadline, threatening to further inflame tensions between the nations.The row surrounds licences to fish in UK and Channel Islands waters under the terms of Britain’s post-Brexit trade deal with the EU – the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA).The main source of contention is the number of licences to fish in waters around the British...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Regulators#Eu#Reuters#British#A European Commission#The European Commission#Arm#Cma
Shore News Network

Amazon Slapped With Massive $1.3 Billion Fine For Anti-Competitive Practices

An Italian regulator hit Amazon with a massive fine Thursday over alleged anti-competitive business practices. The Italian Competition Authority issued the $1.3 billion penalty after the results of its investigation into Amazon concluded the online marketplace favored third-party vendors who use Amazon’s shipping and logistics services, the regulator announced in a press release Thursday. The Authority alleged that Amazon boosted the presence of vendors that used its services on its site as a way to increase use of its own logistic service, Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA).
BUSINESS
The Independent

EU plan to boost gig economy workers is latest blow to apps

The European Union unveiled plans to improve conditions for the growing number of gig economy workers that could reclassify some as employees entitled to benefits, the latest setback for digital platforms that rely on independent contractors to deliver food and offer rides.The draft rules outlined Thursday by EU officials aim to clarify the labor status of people employed by app-based companies like ride-hailing service Uber and food delivery business Deliveroo Gig economy workers and platforms have fallen between the cracks of existing employment legislation, and the measures being considered by the 27-nation bloc are aimed at clearing up...
WORLD
The Verge

Nvidia’s big ambitions could be its Achilles’ heel in the Arm deal

Nvidia has been trying to buy Arm for $40 billion for over a year now — but this week, the acquisition was hit with its biggest roadblock yet. On Monday, the Federal Trade Commission laid out the case to stop the merger from going through, arguing that the deal would “stifle competing next-generation technologies.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
The Independent

Australia foreign minister welcomes EU security pledge

Australia s foreign minister started a European tour in Athens on Wednesday, welcoming a recent initiative by the European Union to boost its presence in the Indo-Pacific region despite a spat with EU member France over the cancellation of a major submarine order. The initiative was announced in September and includes plans to increase a naval presence by EU member states and build stronger defense ties with countries in the region.“There is no question that, globally, we are facing a more strategically contested environment and it has never been more important to work together in support of international rules,...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU unveils trade sanction plan to counter foreign coercion

The European Union moved Wednesday to set up a system of quick-fire trade sanctions that it could impose on any foreign power, like China that it accuses of trying to coerce the 27-country bloc for economic or political gain.The EU’s executive branch, the European Commission manages trade with the outside world on behalf of member nations. It’s seeking their permission to react without needing the endorsement of all 27 when any person, company or country tries to strong-arm the bloc. It could face pushback from some EU countries against giving the commission too much power.The commission says...
ECONOMY
Wired

The FTC Sues Nvidia to Block Its Historic Deal With Arm

The Federal Trade Commission has sued to block Nvidia’s acquisition of Arm, the semiconductor design firm, saying that the blockbuster deal would unfairly stifle competition. “The FTC is suing to block the largest semiconductor chip merger in history to prevent a chip conglomerate from stifling the innovation pipeline for next-generation...
BUSINESS
HPCwire

Are the Wheels Falling Off on the Nvidia-Arm Deal?

Nvidia’s 14-month-long, $40 billion proposal to acquire chip IP vendor Arm has hit another potential regulatory roadblock after being hit with two earlier challenges in Europe since October. This time it was the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which filed an administrative complaint on Dec. 2 to attempt to...
BUSINESS
brumpost.com

FTC suing to block Nvidia from acquiring chipmaker Arm in a US$40B deal

US Federal Trade Commission on Thursday announced it was suing to prevent NVIDIA from acquiring chipmaker ARM. With a deal worth over US$40 billion, NVIDIA will take powerful control over computing technology as well as designs that rival firms rely on in order to develop their own competing chipsets. According...
BUSINESS
The Next Web

Why Nvidia’s $80B deal to buy ARM is in jeopardy

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed a lawsuit against graphics card giant Nvidia to block its deal to purchase ARM. Before we take a look at why FTC‘s doing it, a quick recap of what has happened till now. Nvidia’s bid for ARM. Last September, Nvidia announced it’s...
BUSINESS
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

NVIDIA wants to block Nvidia’s ARM acquisition

In the tech world, a big company cannot just buy another big brand if it can afford and wants too. Both companies need to prove many things. The Federal Trade Commission is responsible to check such acquisitions and mergers. The latest it’s been checking is Nvidia’s acquisition of Arm. The FTC is suing to block the chip supplier to push through with its purchase of the UK chip design provider. It seems the acquisition will make Nvidia more powerful when it comes to semiconductor chips.
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

Nvidia’s Arm deal faces another blow, this time from the FTC

The US Federal Trade Commission wants to block Nvidia’s Arm takeover as it believes the combined company will stifle competition. Nvidia’s contentious acquisition of UK chip designer Arm is facing yet another roadblock as the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is suing Nvidia to block the deal. The acquisition, which...
BUSINESS
Fast Company

The FTC’s challenge to Nvidia/Arm deal may usher in a new era

The Federal Trade Commission is suing to block the graphics chip maker Nvidia from acquiring the mobile chip design powerhouse Arm from its current owner, Softbank. The proposed merger, and the FTC’s case to block it, represent a number of firsts for the tech industry and its regulators. The $40...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

69K+
Followers
33K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy