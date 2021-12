After a whirlwind year that saw them releasing their explosive Mayday EP and a new cover of Metallica’s classic “Enter Sandman” with singer-songwriter Alessia Cara, Monterrey Mexico hard rock sister trio The Warning have announced their debut US headline tour for 2022. With its Los Angeles shows at the Troubadour already sold out, the Mayday Tour kicks off in San Diego on January 18th, with the ticket pre-sale launching on December 7th, locally on December 9th, and to the general public December 10th via their website.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO