Verizon to Support France-based Logistics Firm with SD-WAN in 14 Countries

By Ray Sharma
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVerizon Business has been selected by FM Logistic - an international supplier of omnichannel supply chain services - to transform its global network infrastructure. The secure SD WAN network will run across FM Logistic’s operations in 14 countries and is a fundamental part of the company’s growth and ongoing digital transformation....

