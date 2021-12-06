Verizon to Support France-based Logistics Firm with SD-WAN in 14 Countries

Fortinet Secure SD-WAN Recognized for Delivering Ultra-Fast SD-WAN, Advanced Security, and Integrated ZTNA to Support Work-from-Anywhere and Enterprise Digital Transformation. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the global SD-WAN vendor market, and based on its findings, recognizes Fortinet with the 2021 Global SD-WAN Vendor Product Leadership Award for transforming and securing the WAN. Fortinet's Security-driven Networking approach to SD-WAN enables a wide range of use cases including secure and optimized connections to cloud-based applications. The company's Secure SD-WAN solution integrates SD-WAN capabilities, advanced routing functions, next-generation firewall (NGFW), and zero trust network access (ZTNA) proxy on a single appliance or a single virtual machine (VM) to deliver secure networking capability. The solution can be deployed in a virtual or physical format on-premise or as a VM in the cloud, with a throughput of 20 Gbps, the highest available in the industry.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO