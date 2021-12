ADVA has announced that it is supplying BAI Communications with key technology to support the introduction of mobile connectivity throughout the London Underground. The London Underground network – also known as 'The Tube' – is one of the UK’s most high-profile areas of poor connectivity with little phone coverage. ADVA’s technology will help play an important role in supporting the UK capital as it continues to leverage smart city technology and improve urban life.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO