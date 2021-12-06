ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

City Avenue convenience stores, 1 in Montco & 1 in Philly, targeted by armed robbers

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BFan3_0dF9y1wr00 Armed robbers targeted two convenience stores along City Avenue in Philadelphia and Montgomery County, Pennsylvania on Sunday night.

The first occurred around 9 p.m. at the 7-Eleven in the Wynnewood section of Lower Merion Township.

Police say the suspects fled with cash.

Around a half-hour later, the Lukoil gas station at City and Belmont avenues in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section was robbed.

It is unclear what was stolen in that robbery.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

These crimes are in addition to the armed robbery at the 7-Eleven at Rising Sun and Wyoming avenues in Olney which occurred around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the suspects pulled a gun on the clerk and walked away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Two suspects were arrested in connection to that robbery after a brief foot chase with police.

Detectives have not said whether any or if all three of these robberies might be connected.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Montgomery County, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Lower Merion Township, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Wynnewood, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Lower Merion Township, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Philadelphia, PA
Wynnewood, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convenience Stores#Robbers#City Avenue#Montco 1#Lukoil#Rising Sun#Minshew Mania
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
65K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy