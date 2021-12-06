City Avenue convenience stores, 1 in Montco & 1 in Philly, targeted by armed robbers

Armed robbers targeted two convenience stores along City Avenue in Philadelphia and Montgomery County, Pennsylvania on Sunday night.

The first occurred around 9 p.m. at the 7-Eleven in the Wynnewood section of Lower Merion Township.

Police say the suspects fled with cash.

Around a half-hour later, the Lukoil gas station at City and Belmont avenues in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section was robbed.

It is unclear what was stolen in that robbery.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Police say the suspects pulled a gun on the clerk and walked away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Two suspects were arrested in connection to that robbery after a brief foot chase with police.

Detectives have not said whether any or if all three of these robberies might be connected.