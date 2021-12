Courtesy of Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley. The Community Foundation announced their final numbers and awarded an additional $113,000 in prizes and grants to participating nonprofits during its celebration of community philanthropy on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center. An extraordinary number of donors gave on the Brazos Valley’s third annual Brazos Valley Gives Day benefiting 154 nonprofits taking part in the community-wide annual day of giving that was held on Oct. 19. The final number raised was $926,880, including over $36,000 in sponsor-supported incentive prizes and $77,000 in grants from an anonymous donor who holds a donor-advised fund at the Community Foundation. There were over 1,300 first-time donors who donated to a nonprofit. The event was sponsored by The Center for Nonprofits & Philanthropy at The Bush School of Government and Public Service.

CHARITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO