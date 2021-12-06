ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

EU regulators pause investigation into Nvidia, ARM deal

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have temporarily halted their investigation into Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)'s bid for British chip designer ARM, the largest ever chip deal, as they await more information,...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

France to ask EU to start ‘litigation proceedings’ if fishing row not resolved

France is planning to ask the EU to begin “litigation proceedings” if an ongoing row over post-Brexit fishing licences is not resolved.The European Commission has said the dispute must be settled by December 10 – but Downing Street said on Thursday it did not recognise the deadline, threatening to further inflame tensions between the nations.The row surrounds licences to fish in UK and Channel Islands waters under the terms of Britain’s post-Brexit trade deal with the EU – the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA).The main source of contention is the number of licences to fish in waters around the British...
ECONOMY
The Independent

EU plan to boost gig economy workers is latest blow to apps

The European Union unveiled plans to improve conditions for the growing number of gig economy workers that could reclassify some as employees entitled to benefits, the latest setback for digital platforms that rely on independent contractors to deliver food and offer rides.The draft rules outlined Thursday by EU officials aim to clarify the labor status of people employed by app-based companies like ride-hailing service Uber and food delivery business Deliveroo Gig economy workers and platforms have fallen between the cracks of existing employment legislation, and the measures being considered by the 27-nation bloc are aimed at clearing up...
WORLD
AFP

UK denies Friday deadline in post-Brexit fishing row

The UK government on Thursday said it was not working to a Friday deadline given to it last month by the European Union to resolve a row with France over post-Brexit fishing rights. "We've never set a deadline. I recognise they (the EU) themselves have set one but it's not one we're working to," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman told reporters. Environment Secretary George Eustice was expected to hold talks with EU environment commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius on Friday, Downing Street said. At a previous meeting between the pair on November 24, Sinkevicius gave Britain a December 10 deadline to resolve the issue of licences sought by French fishermen, who complain that post-Brexit requirements are too onerous.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Regulators#Eu#Reuters#Nvda#British#A European Commission#The European Commission#Arm#Cma
The Independent

Major outage at Amazon disrupts businesses across the US

A major outage in Amazon s cloud computing network Tuesday severely disrupted services at a wide range of U.S. companies for more than five hours, the latest sign of just how concentrated the business of keeping the internet running has become.The incident at Amazon Web Services mostly affected the eastern U.S., but still impacted everything from airline reservations and auto dealerships to payment apps and video streaming services to Amazon's own massive e-commerce operation. That included The Associated Press, whose publishing system was inoperable for much of the day, greatly limiting its ability to publish its news report..Amazon has still...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

US says Nvidia-Arm deal harms market for networking, self-driving car chips

(Dec 7): The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Monday argued that competition in the nascent markets for chips in self-driving cars and a new category of networking chips could be hurt if Nvidia Corp carries out its $80 billion purchase of Arm Ltd. Last week, the regulator said it...
BUSINESS
AFP

Chinese property firm Kaisa suspends share trading

Chinese property firm Kaisa suspended share trading in Hong Kong on Wednesday as questions swirl over its ability to make repayments and contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector. The Chinese government sparked a crisis within the property sector when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive debt among real estate firms, such as Kaisa and most notably Evergrande. Companies that had accrued huge debt to expand suddenly found the taps turned off and began struggling to complete projects, pay contractors and meet repayments. Kaisa, China's 27th-largest real estate firm but one of its most indebted, became the latest company to spook investors when it announced on Friday that it had failed in a bid for a debt swap that would buy it crucial time.
REAL ESTATE
investing.com

Biden targets all-cash home deals in anti-corruption drive

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Monday vowed to crack down on "criminals, kleptocrats and others" paying cash for houses to launder money as part of a broader anti-corruption drive linked to this week's U.S. Summit for Democracy. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, speaking at the Brookings Institution think...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Place
Europe
Wired

The FTC Sues Nvidia to Block Its Historic Deal With Arm

The Federal Trade Commission has sued to block Nvidia’s acquisition of Arm, the semiconductor design firm, saying that the blockbuster deal would unfairly stifle competition. “The FTC is suing to block the largest semiconductor chip merger in history to prevent a chip conglomerate from stifling the innovation pipeline for next-generation...
BUSINESS
brumpost.com

FTC suing to block Nvidia from acquiring chipmaker Arm in a US$40B deal

US Federal Trade Commission on Thursday announced it was suing to prevent NVIDIA from acquiring chipmaker ARM. With a deal worth over US$40 billion, NVIDIA will take powerful control over computing technology as well as designs that rival firms rely on in order to develop their own competing chipsets. According...
BUSINESS
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

NVIDIA wants to block Nvidia’s ARM acquisition

In the tech world, a big company cannot just buy another big brand if it can afford and wants too. Both companies need to prove many things. The Federal Trade Commission is responsible to check such acquisitions and mergers. The latest it’s been checking is Nvidia’s acquisition of Arm. The FTC is suing to block the chip supplier to push through with its purchase of the UK chip design provider. It seems the acquisition will make Nvidia more powerful when it comes to semiconductor chips.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Nvidia's $40B Arm Deals Faces FTC Roadblock: All You Need To Know

FTC Bureau of Competition Director Holly Vedova said the proposed vertical deal could offer the influential chipmaker control over the computing technology and designs relied on by the rivals for innovative next-generation technologies, including those used to run data centers and driver-assistance systems in cars. The proposed deal would distort...
BUSINESS
Action News Jax

US government sues to block $40 billion Nvidia-Arm chip deal

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block graphics chip maker Nvidia’s $40 billion purchase of chip designer Arm, saying the deal would create a powerful company that could hurt the growth of new technologies. Nvidia Corp., based in Santa Clara, California, said in September 2020 that it was...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

FTC challenges Nvidia’s deal for Arm Holdings

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block U.S. chip supplier Nvidia Corp.’s proposed landmark takeover of semiconductor-design specialist Arm Holdings, arguing the chip-industry deal is anticompetitive. The lawsuit marks the beginning of what is likely to be an aggressive antitrust campaign by the FTC under the leadership of...
BUSINESS
Data Center Knowledge

Nvidia’s Arm Deal Hit With Fresh Regulatory Concerns in the UK

Nvidia’s ongoing attempt to purchase Arm has hit yet another stumbling block, after the UK’s Competition Market’s Authority (CMA) said the deal requires further investigation. The government published the CMA’s Phase 1 report, which recommends a Phase 2 investigation after finding the transaction “may result in a substantial lessening of...
BUSINESS
The Independent

France vows to fight for every UK fishing licence as European deadline looms

France says it is waiting for Britain to approve nearly 100 licences for its fishermen to operate in UK territorial waters and off Jersey, with last-gasp negotiations ongoing ahead of a European deadline, Fishing rights plagued Brexit talks for years and continue to poison relations between Britain and France, not because of their economic importance but because of their political resonance for both sides.Britain and the EU agreed to set up a licensing system to grant fishing vessels access to each other’s waters but France says it has not been given the full number it is due, while Britain says...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy