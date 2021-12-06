Russia has sent documents to India for Sputnik M registration, says RDIF

The UK is to deploy additional troops to Poland and Lithuania amid tensions at their borders with Belarus The Ministry of Defence announced that 140 military engineers will be sent to Poland, adding that a separate team has also been sent to Lithuania.“Poland and Lithuania, along with their Baltic neighbour Latvia, have been under significant pressure from migration originating from Belarus and facilitated by the Lukashenko regime for a number of months,” the MoD said.The deployment comes amid increased tensions with Russia over its military presence near the Ukrainian border.Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday that it would be...

