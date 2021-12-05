ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Wheel of Time Episodes 1-3 Review: A Promising Start

By Nigel Hart
keengamer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wheel of Time is a massive, intricately woven fantasy series written by Robert Jordan. With over 90 million copies sold and marking it as one of the most successful book series of all time. Amazon has high hopes for the success of The Wheel of Time, and with a massive...

www.keengamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Den of Geek

The Wheel of Time Episode 4 Finally Meets the Show’s True Potential

This article contains The Wheel of Time spoilers. Being familiar with the books upon which a television adaptation is based already sets up even the most optimistic viewer for disappointment, but this is particularly true for readers who watch The Wheel of Time. The Eye of the World, the first book in the Robert Jordan series, is told from the point of view of the one who is quickly recognized as a candidate for the Dragon Reborn. The show, on the other hand, has managed to dig itself out from its deficient narrative through one major change: hiding the identity of the reincarnated destroyer-hero.
TV SERIES
Ars Technica

Andrew and Lee do The Wheel of Time episode five: Funerals everywhere!

Andrew Cunningham and Lee Hutchinson have spent decades of their lives with Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson's Wheel of Time books, and they're bringing that knowledge to bear as they recap each episode of Amazon's new WoT TV series. These recaps won't cover every element of every episode, but they will contain major spoilers for the show and the book series. If you want to stay unspoiled and haven't read the books, these recaps aren't for you.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Hawkeye Episode 3 Review: King of Echoes

This article contains spoilers for Marvel’s HAWKEYE episode 3, as well as potential spoilers and speculation for future episodes and the wider MCU. In Marvel’s Hawkeye episode three, “Echoes”, we get to know Maya Lopez aka Echo and her right hand man Kazi, who are currently heading up New York’s Tracksuit Mafia for a mysterious crime boss, while the friendship and trust between Kate Bishop and Clint Barton grows. It’s a near-flawless episode of MCU TV that pits Clint’s deep psychological issues and murky past against Kate’s headstrong enthusiasm and kindness, and introduces the character of Echo in a way that slices your sympathies apart with a jagged edge.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wheel Of Time#Morality#Episodes#Color Grading
Inverse

Wheel of Time Episode 5 release date, time, plot, trailer, and schedule for Amazon’s fantasy epic

The Wheel of Time is one of Amazon’s most ambitious shows yet. Fielding comparisons to Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings, the fantasy epic takes viewers on a new kind of journey based on Robert Jordan’s bestselling novels. With Episode 5, The Wheel of Time is more than halfway through its first season, and much of the story it has been setting up in the first four episodes is starting to play out in exciting ways.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Wheel of Time': Madeleine Madden on Episode 5 and Why Egwene Is a Force to Be Reckoned With

Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for Episode 5 of The Wheel of Time, "Blood Calls Blood." The Wheel of Time, which finally premiered on Prime Video earlier this month, is adapted from the long-enduring fantasy novels by the late author Robert Jordan. The series takes place in a world where magic is ever-present, though it is typically wielded by an organization consisting of women known as the Aes Sedai. One among their ranks, Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), has been on a secret quest of her own for many years for someone called the Dragon Reborn, an overwhelmingly powerful individual who is prophesized to either save the world or lead it into destruction. Accompanied by her loyal Warder Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney), Moiraine travels to the region known as the Two Rivers, where it's possible that the reincarnation of the Dragon might exist from within a small group — sheepherder Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski), blacksmith Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford), innkeepers' daughter Egwene al'Vere (Madeleine Madden), gambler and thief Mat Cauthon (Barney Harris), and town Wisdom Nynaeve al'Meara (Zoë Robins). After the Two Rivers are attacked by a band of vicious creatures called Trollocs, the five find themselves on the run with one destination in mind — the city of Tar Valon, where the White Tower and the rest of the Aes Sedai might be able to help.
TV SERIES
lrmonline.com

Wheel of Time Episode 5 Stills Tease What to Expect Tomorrow

New The Wheel of Time Episode 5 stills have been released online ahead of tomorrow’s debut of the new installment in Season 1. Have you been watching along so far? If so the images shown below will just provide a tease of what is to come. For those not caught up, you probably will have no idea what’s going on anyway.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Amazon
asapland.com

The Promised Neverland How many episodes will season 3 have?

Based on a manga series Japanese written by Kaiu Shirai and illustrated by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland is a anime dystopian horror and fantasy. The first season aired between January 10, 2019 and March 29, 2019. It received great critical acclaim and the show was renewed for a season 2.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy