Janet Hodges Obituary

Janet Mae Hodges, age 91, of Atlantic, IA, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021, at the Heritage House in Atlantic, IA.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic, IA, with a burial to follow at Atlantic Cemetery. A luncheon will be provided following the committal at Zion Lutheran.

Visitation with family present will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA.

Janet is survived by her husband Rev. Leon of Atlantic; her three daughters Polly Welp of Ankeny, IA, Patty Howard of Perry, IA, and JoAnn Clippinger of Omaha, NE.

The staff at Schmidt Family Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the Hodges Family.

