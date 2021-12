The Quake Remaster Update 2 has just arrived, bringing with it the new Horde Mode and a new addon: Honey. Horde mode is a new multiplayer PVE experience that supports up to four players. Bots are supported in both local and online play. Four new maps were designed just for Horde mode. As for new improvements, the most significant is the fact that you can now play previously downloaded add-ons while offline. You can also change the crosshair type and color in options now. Furthermore, players on PC can now optionally invite friends across PC platforms from their Bethesda.net friends list.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO