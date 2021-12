Since Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have been tied on the same number of points entering the last race of the 2021 season, many believe that the latter can end any chances of the Brit winning his fourth consecutive race as he holds a 9-8-win ratio, which could help him secure his first world championship if both drivers are not able to score points. However, race director Michael Masi has suggested that the race in Abu Dhabi will surely be a fair one.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO